Anne-Cecile Mailfert confronts Franceinfo after live disclosure of her relationship with a state broadcaster executive sparks accusations of sexism and humiliation.

Anne-Cecile Mailfert, chairwoman of the Fondation des Femmes, has publicly condemned a live television segment on the state-run channel franceinfo after anchor Fanny Conquy disclosed her romantic relationship with a senior broadcaster executive. The confrontation occurred shortly after Mailfert had been interviewed about the case of Gerard Depardieu, the French actor convicted of sexual assault. The incident has ignited a fierce debate regarding ethics, gender bias, and the boundaries of journalistic transparency in French media.

Live Broadcast Conflict Triggered

The dispute began when Franceinfo journalist Fanny Conquy thanked Mailfert for appearing on the program before noting a specific requirement under the France Televisions ethics charter. Conquy stated she was obliged to disclose that the activist is in a relationship with Stéphane Sitbon-Gomez, who serves as the deputy managing director of France Televisions. Mailfert immediately challenged the remark during the broadcast, asking 'so what?' before storming off the set. She slammed the door behind her and later accused Conquy of asking an 'absolutely scandalous' question that was inappropriate for the context of the discussion.

Also read Activist Anne-Cecile Mailfert Walks Off Franceinfo Interview Over Partner Disclosure

Activist Defends Professional Integrity

Mailfert, 42, took to Instagram on Tuesday to articulate her frustration, arguing that the incident reflected a systemic tendency to define women by the men associated with their success. She wrote that many women experience being reduced to the status of husbands, fathers, or bosses, who are unfairly viewed as the primary reason for a woman's professional achievements. Mailfert emphasized that she was invited to the public broadcaster to discuss violence against women in her capacity as president of the leading foundation on the issue. She stressed that women are people in their own right, possessing history, skills, convictions, and a voice, rather than being mere appendages to men.

Broadcaster Ethics And Financial Ties

Franceinfo defended the disclosure by citing new transparency measures required by its management. The broadcaster explained that an ethics commission meeting in 2025 decided that the relationship between Mailfert and Sitbon-Gomez should be announced on air. This decision followed a €7,000 donation from France Televisions to the Fondation des Femmes. Yannick Letranchant, the person in charge of ethics and transparency for franceinfo, acknowledged the tension between the necessity of transparency and the risk of relegating an individual to the status of merely being the partner of someone else. The broadcaster later admitted it should have given Mailfert advance notice of the disclosure, recognizing the error in execution.

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Political Reactions And Regulatory Context

The incident has drawn support for Mailfert from prominent political figures, including hard-Left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon and parliament speaker Yael Braun-Pivet. Braun-Pivet stated that a woman holding her own convictions and fighting her own battles should be a given in 2026. The controversy also highlights the stricter ethics and impartiality rules recently introduced by the French regulator Arcom. These regulations aim to prevent conflicts of interest within state broadcasters, yet the execution in this instance raised serious questions about the implementation of such policies and their impact on female leaders.

Ongoing Debate On Media Standards

During the on-air exchange, the tension escalated as Mailfert questioned the relevance of the personal disclosure. She asked a bewildered male journalist on the panel who his partner was, highlighting the double standard in how male journalists are typically treated. Conquy insisted she was simply following a code of conduct before apologizing for the interruption and attempting to move the program to the next guest. Mailfert continues to champion transparency and ethics, asserting that she will also continue to promote the idea that women must be recognized for their independent identities and professional merits.