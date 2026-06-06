Women’s biggest icks, turn-offs stem from 1 thing men usually do, comedian Jared Freid claims

Some of the biggest icks that turn off women all involve one thing men do — running, comedian Jared Freid told The Post.

Some of the biggest icks that turn off women all involve one thing men do.

“Runs with their backpack bouncing, chasing a ping pong ball … anything running seems to be a moment where men show their unf–kability,” comedian Jared Freid told The Post. Freid, 41, revealed other turnoffs that topped the list, which he compiled from the women on his dating podcast, “U Up? ” and at his comedy shows.

“Jumping over a puddle, sandals with jeans. I heard one that I loved: merging into traffic and no one will let them in,” he added.

“I love the subject of icks because it’s basically a woman saying the moment she didn’t want to have sex with a guy … It’s this fine line between mean, honest and funny,” he said. Freid even receives letters from fans who are now married, thanking him for sparking candid conversations about topics like icks and red flags.

“We had one woman write in to the podcast that a guy brought her home to his parents’, and the whole family started drinking milk with dinner,” he recalled. “And then the guy heard it and wrote into the podcast and he was like, ‘I don’t think drinking milk with dinner is a deal-breaker, I think it’s a deal-maker! It shows how strong bones are good things to think of when you’re going to have a kid.

’“I love the subject of icks because it’s basically a woman saying the moment she didn’t want to have sex with a guy … It’s this fine line between mean, honest and funny,” Freid told The Post.

“I’ve been every type of guy that you’ve dated, the guy who ended it with you, the guy you ended it with, the guy who wouldn’t commit, the guy you were with for three months,” he said. “I’m trying to give you a vulnerable perspective that shows you that there’s a real person with his own issues on the other side.

”“There’s not a lot of straight men in the dating space, because they don’t think they have a dating problem. And to them, dating is fun, it’s extracurricular, to a lot of women, this is business,” he explained. Freid, a former West Village resident who now resides in Delray Beach, Fla. , has over half a million Instagram followers.

Freid wrote “Walking Red Flag” while living in the West Village, at spots like Blackstone Coffee Roasters on Hudson Street.

“I wrote it at every bar around the West Village, every coffee shop, usually weirdly with tears streaming down my face because it was a lot of reflection … you have to go back and retake a look at your dating life,” said Freid, who now resides in Delray Beach, Fla. “They’re almost embarrassed. They’re like, ‘I know I’m a loser for knowing who you are.

’ And you know ‘The Golden Bachelor’s’ main viewership is in the West Village of Manhattan,” he quipped.

"I love the subject of icks because it's basically a woman saying the moment she didn't want to have sex with a guy ... It's this fine line between mean, honest and funny," Freid told The Post. Freid, a former West Village resident who now resides in Delray Beach, Fla. , has over half a million Instagram followers.





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