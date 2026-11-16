Women Receive Automatic Pardons for Illegal Abortion Offenses

Over 100 women receive automatic pardons for illegal abortion convictions as MPs approve the Crime and Policing Act 2026 to decriminalize pregnancy termination.

Women convicted or cautioned for having an illegal abortion will today receive an automatic pardon. In a historic moment, those arrested or investigated will also no longer have those details held on file. The change in the law comes seven months after MPs approved the Crime and Policing Act 2026 following a vote in Parliament in June 2025 to decriminalise women terminating pregnancies.

Legislative Changes Remove Historic Penalties

The amendment, brought by Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi, means abortion-related offences in the 1861 Offences Against the Person Act and the 1929 Infant Life Preservation Act no longer apply to women who terminate their own pregnancies. Women previously convicted or cautioned for abortion-related offences will also be pardoned. More than 100 women are believed to have been investigated under the 1861 Act in recent years.

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MP Tonia Antoniazzi Addresses Trauma and Relief

Ms Antoniazzi said: 'This will be a huge relief to the over 100 women who were unnecessarily harmed by outdated abortion law. 'This trauma cannot be erased, but I hope that this offers some alleviation of the pain these women have endured.' Arrests and cautions are kept on file and can impact job prospects, while convictions lead to criminal records, she said.

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Pardons Apply Posthumously to Historical Cases

The pardons can apply posthumously to anyone arrested since the law was introduced. This includes Fanny Warboys, who became the first woman to be charged under the law in 1862. The amendment, brought by Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi, means historic abortion-related offences no longer apply to women who terminate their own pregnancies Ms Antoniazzi said: 'This will be a huge relief to the over 100 women who were unnecessarily harmed by outdated abortion law. 'This trauma cannot be erased, but I hope that this offers some alleviation of the pain these women have endured.' Arrests and cautions are kept on file and can impact job prospects, while convictions lead to criminal records, she said. Abortion in England, Scotland and Wales is legal with an authorised provider up to 24 weeks, with limited circumstances allowing one after this time. Ms Antoniazzi said health professionals 'acting outside the law and abusive partners using violence or poisoning to end a pregnancy would still be criminalised'.

Clarification on Current Legal Standards

Abortion in England, Scotland and Wales is legal with an authorised provider up to 24 weeks, with limited circumstances allowing one after this time. Ms Antoniazzi said health professionals 'acting outside the law and abusive partners using violence or poisoning to end a pregnancy would still be criminalised'.