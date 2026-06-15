Women-Only Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp on Its 30th Anniversary and Offers Inspiring Music Experience

The Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp celebrates its 30th anniversary with a women-only edition this year. The camp provides a platform for women of all ages and levels to learn from professional artists, industry executives, and songwriters. Attendees learn about songwriting, rehearsing, and collaborating on music creation. Campers also get to perform live at Whisky a Go Go and Viper Room at the end of their stay.

The Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp, founded by David Fishof, has its 30th anniversary year and is offering a two-day camp for women to learn from artists including Kate Pierson, Cherie Currie, Beth Nielsen Chapman, Autumn Rowe, Lisa Loeb, and a wide range of female industry executives.

This year's camp, held in Los Angeles, includes mentoring from these artists, songwriting workshops, rehearsing and collaborating on music creation. Campers will perform live at Whisky a Go Go and Viper Room. The Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp has a capacity for 80 campers and includes notable artists like Roger Daltrey, Steven Tyler, Joe Tyler, Slash, Paul Stanley, and Sammy Hagar in its past editions. Vixen drummer Britt Lightning serves as the camp's musical director.

Attendees can gain confidence, build lifelong friendships, and expand their creative potential through the camp experience. Attendees can immerse themselves in the environment for four days to learn from experts and gain inspiration for their lives or careers in the music industry. Women in all levels, ages, and skills are welcome to apply and get the most out of the educational and artistic experience offered at Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp





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