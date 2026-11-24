Advocates for diversity in the tech industry view Jensen Huang s reinstatement as NVIDIA CEO as a signal that financial value outweighs workplace conduct. This perspective was intensified by a recent AI-generated image posted by President Trump that replaced his own figure in a photo taken after an assassination attempt with Huang. Bo Young Lee, a former chief diversity officer at Uber, expressed disbelief at the comparison and argued that Huang s alleged relationship with a subordinate should have prevented his return regardless of her seniority. Critics contend that the focus on stock prices and national security has overshadowed concerns about his behavior in the workplace.

Women who have advocated for DEI in tech say Jensen Huang's return to NVIDIA as CEO sends a message that in Silicon Valley, all that matters is money. sWomen who have advocated for DEI in tech say Jensen Huang's return to NVIDIA as CEO sends a message that in Silicon Valley, all that matters is money. sLate this morning, President Trump posted an AI-generated image to social media.

It is based on that photo of Trump from 2024 right after he survived an assassination attempt. He's got blood on his face, and he's hoisting his fist in the air. In the doctored photo, instead of Trump, it's Jensen Huang, and in his hoisted fist, a red bra - a reference, of course, to Nvidia's reinstatement of Huang as CEO. NPR's Andrea Hsu has been speaking with women in tech about that.

Also read Trump says he spoke ‘directly and indirectly’ with Nvidia’s board about reinstating Jensen Huang

ANDREA HSU, BYLINE: When Bo Young Lee learned that Nvidia's board had brought Jensen Huang back, the first word that entered her mind was unfathomable. Then her reaction to President Trump's post... HSU: For five years, Lee worked as chief diversity officer at Uber. She was brought in in 2018 to turn around the culture following reports of harassment and discrimination.

To her, the image seems to be suggesting that Huang is as important as the president. She says that's unbelievable. HSU: The White House has not responded to NPR's request for comment. Ever since the Nvidia scandal broke, Lee has felt that Huang's relationship with Alice Huang and concerns about national security and Nvidia's stock price have overshadowed Huang's behavior in the workplace, specifically his alleged affair with a direct report.

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She thought there was no way Huang should be allowed to return if he indeed had an affair with an employee. LEE: Everyone is minimizing that alleged relationship there because of who she is. She's a very senior leader herself, and she makes a lot of money. HSU: Lee says that shouldn't matter.

She argues that people in subordinate roles, even powerful ones, can't properly consent. HSU: Nvidia's board did find that Huang's behavior was, quote,"inconsistent with the company's code of conduct.

" But this morning in a statement, the board said it voted unanimously to reinstate him, that it was satisfied with respect to Huang's candor and ability to lead Nvidia. Bo Young Lee says the board is sending a message, not just to Nvidia employees but all of Silicon Valley, that it's OK to break the rules as long as you come clean. HSU: Nvidia did not respond to NPR's questions about these concerns.

In Silicon Valley, there have been conversations about Huang's alleged workplace transgressions and the power dynamics at play, but people seem reluctant to speak out. NPR reached out to two dozen women who work in tech. Freada Kapor Klein was one of the few willing to talk. She's a social impact investor who's advocated for women and people of color her whole career.

She says those conversations are happening, but... HSU: Like in 2017 and '18, when a bunch of venture capitalists resigned amid allegations they were sexually harassing female entrepreneurs. To be clear, Huang has not been accused of predatory behavior. Still, to Kapor Klein, his swift comeback is troubling.

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HSU: She says if you're thought of as a singular talent... KAPOR KLEIN: You can violate corporate policy. You can possibly threaten national security. You can make up your own rules as you go as long as you bring in the money.

HSU: Bo Young Lee says Silicon Valley has always had an unhealthy relationship with what she calls its genius founders. LEE: We elevate these leaders to godlike levels, and that's been done to Mark Zuckerberg, and that's being done to Sam Altman, and that's definitely done to Jensen Huang. You become untouchable at that point. KAPOR KLEIN: We need guardrails for CEOs, not just for the tools that their companies create.

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