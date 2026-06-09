CNN’s Arlette Saenz spoke to voters in Maine about who they plan to vote for in the midterm primaries. Graham Platner is favored to win the Democratic primary to face incumbent GOP Sen. Susan Collins and Maine voters are now considering new allegations against Platner of inappropriate behavior toward women.

CNN's Arlette Saenz spoke to voters in Maine about who they plan to vote for in the midterm primaries. Graham Platner is favored to win the Democratic primary to face incumbent GOP Sen.

Susan Collins and Maine voters are now considering new allegations against Platner of inappropriate behavior toward women. Susan Collins and Maine voters are now considering new allegations against Platner of inappropriate behavior toward women.

City Councilwoman Nithya Raman will advance to the November election in the Los Angeles mayoral race, CNN’s Decision Desk projects, after overtaking Spencer Pratt for second place as more votes were counted in the days after the June 2 primary. CNN’s Elex Michaelson reports. The latest Israel-Iran attacks are exposing a growing rift between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

While Trump is looking for a deal to end the war, Netanyahu remains skeptical of negotiations with Iran. As political pressure mounts on both leaders, questions are growing about whether they're still on the same page. CNN’s Kevin Liptak reports. During an interview on Sunday with NBC’s “Meet the Press,” President Donald Trump claimed he never promised to not start a new war.

CNN’s Daniel Dale shows why that is not true. Two Virginia residents have filed a lawsuit to halt next week's UFC fight on the White House South Lawn. The Trump administration has until Tuesday night to respond to the lawsuit that alleges Trump will profit from the event. CNN’s Kristen Holmes reports from the White House.

Video shows a photographer was struck by a vehicle driving out of a fenced-in area of the Delaney Hall immigration facility during protests on Friday night. An ICE spokesperson said the agency was not involved in the incident. President Trump stormed off an NBC interview with Kristen Welker after refusing to back up claims about January 6 and the 2020 election, but it's what he said about suicide and the Capitol attack that demands a closer look. CNN's Jake Tapper reports.





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Maine Primary Tumult: Allegations Against Graham Platner Deepen Democratic RiftPersonal scandals involving Democratic Senate hopeful Graham Platner have ignited intense dEbate within Maine's Democratic Party, prompting concerns over voter trust, internal division,and the broader battle to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins.

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Maine Senate Candidate Graham Platner Faces Four Scandals Amid Abuse AllegationsMaine Senate candidate Graham Platner is facing four scandals following the publicatiOn of allegations of abuse against him. Platner's party, the Democrats, have come out in support of him, with one of his supporters, Khanna, stating that Platner has taken accountability for his actions. Platner's former partner, Fifield, has accused him of abuse in the early 2000s, a time when Platner was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. The allegations have sparked a heated debate, with some arguing that Platners past mistakes should not define him. others have pointed out that Platner's actions were unacceptable and that he should be held accountable. The debate is set to continue as Platner is expected to secure the party's nomination in the Democratic primary election on June 9 and face incumbent Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) in the general election. Khanna has emphasized that the party believes in treating women with respect and that Platner's actions were not in line with these values. Platner has characterized the allegations as

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Graham Platner to take questions from Maine voters as he looks to stabilize Senate campaignU.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner is set to take questions from voters at a town hall-style event in Maine.

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Graham Platner to take questions from Maine voters as he looks to stabilize Senate campaignU.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner is set to take questions from voters at a town hall-style event in Maine.

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