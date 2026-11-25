Women filmmakers from Kyrgyzstan, Romania and Mexico, including Sundance's Suzanne Andrews Correa, said at IFFI they want merit, not tokenism.

Love Blooms Behind an Open Prison’s Missing Bars in Venice and Busan-Selected Director Nidhi Saxena’s ‘Azaad Nagar’ at WAVES Film BazaarFilmmakers from Kyrgyzstan, Romania and Mexico said they want to be recognized for artistic merit rather than token representation, speaking on a panel about women in world cinema at the 57th Titled “Her Lens, Her Legacy, Her Liberty: Women Shaping World Cinema” and moderated by Indian filmmaker Abhishek Jain, the session brought together Kyrgyz writer-director Narghiza Dotieva, Romanian Roma actress, playwright and filmmaker Alina Șerban and Mexican American writer-director Suzanne Andrews Correa.

All three urged emerging filmmakers to stay rooted in their cultural and emotional experiences, arguing that authentic local stories can travel. Dotieva, whose feature debut “Skylark” explores borderland histories, traced her interest in storytelling to her grandfather’s recitations of “Manas,” the Kyrgyz epic poem. She came to independent filmmaking from advertising and draws on her country’s cultural heritage. She also spoke about the importance of audiences and festivals supporting stories from underrepresented regions.

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Andrews Correa spoke about the decade-long journey of making her debut feature “La Cazadora” , which premiered in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition at the Sundance Film Festival in January. Set in Ciudad Juárez and starring Adriana Paz , the film draws on real-life cases of feminicide and on the story of “Diana, the Huntress of Bus Drivers,” the vigilante behind the killings of bus drivers in the city in 2013.

Andrews Correa won the Short Film Jury Award at Sundance in 2019 for “Green. ” Șerban, whose directorial feature debut “I Matter” explores Roma identity, faced discrimination growing up in Bucharest. She has used theater and cinema to challenge stereotypes and reclaim Roma narratives, and recalled funding rejections because her scripts did not fit conventional portrayals of the community.

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Șerban also described her presence at IFFI as an emotional return to an ancestral homeland, pointing to the historical links between the Roma community and Rajasthan in northwest India.

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