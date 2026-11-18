Analysis shows 100,000 women lose adult apprenticeship funding as Labour prioritizes youth training. This shift impacts care and nursing roles where women dominate.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham's administration is preparing to implement significant cuts to adult apprenticeship funding, a move projected to remove training opportunities from approximately 100,000 women annually. The proposal stems from a comprehensive review led by former Labour minister Alan Milburn, who has urged the government to shift its focus entirely toward youth employment strategies.

Under the new framework, the government intends to slash funding for apprenticeships for individuals aged 25 and older by 25 percent immediately. This reduction is designed to redirect financial resources toward the under-25 demographic, aiming to reverse a 40 percent decline in youth apprenticeship starts over recent years.

Also read Alan Milburn Report Urges Labour to Reverse Youth Job Policies

The Milburn report further recommends escalating this cut to 50 percent by the 2031-32 fiscal year. This aggressive timeline signals a clear intent to prioritize younger trainees in the workforce, despite warnings from various quarters regarding the social impact of such a drastic reallocation of public funds.

A detailed analysis of Department for Education figures by Reform UK highlights the disproportionate gender impact of these changes. Data from the 2024-25 academic year reveals that 108,840 women aged 25 and over began an apprenticeship, compared to 72,430 men in the same age bracket. This means six in ten adult apprentices are women, with the majority being 35 or older.

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In stark contrast, the under-25 group targeted for increased funding is 55 percent male. This demographic shift indicates that the policy change will overwhelmingly disadvantage older women, who currently rely on these programs to enter or re-enter the skilled labor market later in their careers.

The proposed cuts will hit sectors heavily reliant on older female workers particularly hard, specifically care, health, and education. Official statistics show that over-25s make up 86 percent of nurse degree apprentices and 82 percent of lead adult care worker apprentices, with up to 88 percent of participants in these high-demand roles being women.

Suella Braverman criticized the plan, arguing that boosting apprenticeships for younger people at the expense of older women creates a new cliff-edge for vulnerable groups. She contended that the solution lies in reducing benefits for those choosing not to work and lowering the overall cost of employment across the board.

Prime Minister Burnham has confirmed he asked his Cabinet to reprioritize budgets for the 2027-28 period to fund these initiatives. He stated that he wants to make apprenticeships the largest education and skills priority, moving away from a political mentality that he believes has historically neglected young people.

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The Department for Work and Pensions insists the proposals are still under consideration, but ministers have expressed support for many of the recommendations. A government spokesman described the plan as a youth pivot aligned with policy intent, with a full response to the Milburn report expected in the coming weeks.

Critics argue that reducing the pipeline of adult learners threatens to exacerbate existing staffing shortages in critical public services. These industries have struggled to recruit skilled staff domestically and have increasingly relied on immigration to fill gaps, a trend that could worsen if adult training routes are significantly restricted.