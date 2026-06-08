Women Are Sharing Their Reasons For Taking GLP-1s, And This Is So Important

'I was 405 pounds and in the hospital after a bout with COVID. I had diastolic heart failure and lung complications. One of four cardiologists standing in my room crossed his arms and came close to me, saying, 'You...will either change your life or live in a nursing home.

"As someone who's struggled with weight my whole life, for me, my why was to get to my healthiest possible self for my longevity and my children.

For those of us with food noise and other genetic issues that have already adopted a healthy lifestyle, this is a tool in the toolbox for just that.

""My doctor suggested it for my endometriosis. After being in pain for years, trying multiple different birth controls and pain meds, using a GLP-1 has managed to help keep flare-ups and their intensity down.

" "They're still there, but they don't feel like I'm being constantly stabbed on the inside, and I feel like I can breathe again. ""My family always struggled with obesity, and after my baby was born, it seemed like nothing was working. I decided to start taking it when my back was constantly in pain from all the weight my body was carrying while holding my child.

""I had an extremely difficult pregnancy. I gained 30 pounds , but then lost over 25 pounds when I gave birth. It was all literally the baby and the womb. Sounds great, right?

Well, my body kinda freaked out post-pregnancy, and I gained those 30 pounds back in less than a year. It was like my appetite hit hyperdrive and would not stop. I tried eating healthy and working out, but I couldn't lose more than five pounds. I was desperate, so I started micro-dosing GLP-1, taking less than half a starter dose.

Life changing.

" "It quieted the food noise. It killed my carb cravings. I'm still on a pretty low weekly dose, and am back down to 150 pounds. I plan on tapering off in the next six months.

But if I need it, I'm going to use it.

""For Type 2 diabetes. I feel like that keeps getting lost in conversations about all of this. It's incredible at helping manage blood sugar.

""I was almost 200 pounds and no sign of going down on the scales. I was always tired and sluggish. I had a stroke at 42, where it was discovered there were two aneurysms in my head and one on my heart. I couldn't lift anything over 10 pounds or put stress on my heart.

It was my only option.

" "I started out and slowly began to see progress. I then began to manage my eating and started very light, non-strenuous exercise. I just needed a jump start because of the physical limitations I have. Down almost 30 pounds and haven't looked back.

""I was diagnosed with diabetes and have struggled with my weight my whole life. I thought it couldn't hurt to at least try... And for the past three months, I have felt better than I have in the past 10 years.

""I found out GLP-1s can sometimes be used in the treatment of substance use disorder . I had just gotten out of rehab for alcohol and was 250 pounds. Now, two and a half years later, I'm still sober and 165 pounds.

""I was miserable. Seventy pounds overweight. Couldn't lose weight by diet. Too overweight for exercise.

Something had to give. Three years ago, my doctor said, 'I know what you need.

' And my journey began. Now, I'm down 65 pounds and take 15 milligrams of Zepbound every week.

""I have always had weight problems my whole life. I found ways to lose weight in the past that included being strictly vegan and working out like wild. These ways worked; however, I was always cranky and irritable because I hated the diet.

""Yes, I looked great, but I was always hungry, and my cravings were terrible. I was always about thinking about food.

Then I had some medical issues that made losing weight even harder. When I got to the point where I was the highest weight I'd ever been, I started Ozempic. The comfort of not thinking or centering my life around food was so absolute. I was able to lose 40 pounds — I'm not trying to be 'skinny; at this point in my life — I just wanted to feel lighter, and I felt amazing.

I could focus on other aspects of my life that didn't always revolve around thinking about what I was going to eat, battling my cravings, and feeling bad about a 'cheat meal.

' I've tried going off the medication, but the food noise came back. I'll be on it the rest of my life, but the relief from that single thing makes it worth it to me.

""Because I hit perimenopause, and for the first time in my life, I gained weight and couldn't get rid of it, despite nothing else changing . I take 2.5 mg a month, and I can eat as much as I did before and maintain my previous weight.

""I have tried my entire life to lose weight. Done every diet and exercise you can think of, and my body just doesn't process food and calories normally. I worked with an endocrinologist for two years before opting for compounded semaglutide. My metabolism is non-existent.

I also have a hypoactive thyroid, so my endo suggested we try this.

" "I have had weight problems my entire life. Shoutout to my girls who were in Weight Watchers when they were 11. I want to be clear that I did every other thing she suggested for two years before trying the shot. I was closely monitored by my doctors to find any other solution, but it didn't work.

I'm paying $195 a month, and I've spent almost $6K so far. I was on the shot for five months before I saw any change at all. I take an WILD amount to get my body to respond . It's finally started working, and I've lost almost 50 pounds, and I am so grateful and happy.

I'm so happy for where I'm at, but I have paid a high price financially, physically, emotionally, and in every other way you can think of. Nausea, constipation, ZERO desire to eat at all or drink, and managing the balance of eating right and working out is truly overwhelming. I say that because I was doing all of this before, but my body wasn't responding, and now I'm just living normally, and it IS responding.

To start this journey, you need to have a good head on your shoulders, and I mean have all of the right support. Yes, this has helped me lose weight in a way that nothing has before, but that has not made it easy. Not in the slightest.

""I started a GLP-1 because I'm a middle-aged woman in perimenopause who tried all the diets and ate the salads and went to the gym and walked, and I still wasn't able to lose weight. It's been a life changer. I've lost 50 pounds in a year. Super happy with that.

""I started a GLP-1 because I have struggled with weight yo-yoing my entire life, and it had taken a huge toll on both my mental and physical health. This continued despite being very physically active and eating a nutrient-dense diet. When I was eating the right amount of calories for maintenance, including high protein and fiber, I would still wake up in the middle of the night so hungry I couldn't sleep or think about anything else.

" "Obesity medicine is one of the areas I have studied extensively as a registered dietitian, so I understand the physiological processes behind it. When the meds were offered to me, I decided to try them. Best decision ever. They didn't just curb my appetite.

They gave me back time in my day, mental focus, and peace of mind. I can now eat 'normally' without counting every calorie and stressing over travel, social events, etc. I have tons of energy to continue being physically active, and my weight is stable. All these experiences have given me a great deal of empathy for my patients/clients and what they go through.

""I was diagnosed with PCOS at 17, and although I have eaten healthy and trained since then, I was considered obese according to my BMI. I constantly had reflux from issues with my insulin resistance and had to eat every two or three hours to get rid of this feeling, leading me to gain weight and stay at a certain weight.

""I started using Wegovy 15 months ago and have lost 20 kilograms, going from 90 kilograms down to 70 kilograms. Losing 20 kilograms has changed my life; I have been able to start running with no knee or hip pain, I no longer have cravings, and I eat more cleanly than I ever have in my life. My inflammation is down, my skin is great, and mentally, I feel amazing.

GLP-1s are a life changer for people struggling with metabolic endocrine disorders, and I wish I had started it earlier.

""After moving from Europe back to the US, then starting a new depression medication, I gained 30-40 pounds over the winter. Nothing I did got the weight down. Not exercise. Not eating healthy for almost a year.

I finally 'gave up' and just started a GLP-1.

" "Honestly, I still feel like I am cheating. Even though I shouldn't. I am finally seeing results. Still working hard, running, weight lifting, and eating healthy.

But I am starting to feel more like myself. I've recently changed my medication, so between that and healthy habits, my goal is to stay on a low dose for a few months then see what I can do on my own.

""My thyroid was killed as a result of Graves' disease, plus I am post-menopausal. The weight piled on, my blood pressure went up, my arthritis got worse, inflammation everywhere, and nothing worked. I exercised, ate right , saw a nutritionist, my doctor, and specialists. I was desperate.

I now take a compounded GLP, have lost 20 pounds, and have 20 more to go.

""I was 405 pounds at 5'1" in the hospital after a bout with COVID. I had diastolic heart failure and lung complications that put me there. One of four cardiologists standing in my room crossed his arms and came close to me, saying, 'You...will either change your life or live in a nursing home.

' That day I quit Uber Eats, went on Trulicity soon after, and then a year later, went on Mounjaro, where I remain today and forevermore. ""I'm in remission with my diabetes, asthma, and my chronic kidney disease has healed so much that my nephrologist is shocked. I no longer have sleep apnea, severe liver disease, and my heart is as good as new. When I started, I couldn't walk five feet to the bathroom without a walker.

Now I walk five to seven miles every single day. I've lost 280 pounds. I sought out that unknown cardiologist, and we have since become email friends. I thank him for saving my life in every email.

Death didn't scare me. Diabetes didn't scare me. But the loss of autonomy? Scared me into a life I have never known.

—Anonymous, 64, Female, Florida A personal thank-you to everyone who shared their story. I took the time to read each and every submission, each of which was so important and insightful. Do you have your own personal"why" for starting a GLP-1 medication and want to share your story? We welcome you to share your journey in our anonymous form.





BuzzFeed / 🏆 730. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taylor Deal Wins Women's 5-Mile Run at 2026 Alaska Run for WomenAnchorage runner Taylor Deal claimed first place with a time of 27:29 in the 5‑mile race at the 2026 Alaska Run for Women held on the University of Alaska Anchorage campus on June 6, featuring a field of 43 local competitors from Anchorage, Eagle River and Palmer.

Read more »

From Season 4 Episode 7: Characters Break Secrecy, Sharing Key Truths With Entire CommunityFrom season 4, episode 7, "Best Laid Plans," sees the long-awaited shift where main characters stop keeping secrets and share critical information with all residents, aiming to unite against the town's threats, while new dangers emerge from the Man in Yellow and emotional reactions to past-life revelations.

Read more »

People Are Sharing Their 'First Dates From Hell' Stories, And Now I Wanna Stay Single Forever'Everyone was staring at us.'

Read more »

Women Are Sharing The Beauty Myths They Stopped Believing As They Got Older'I didn't know that models' faces were airbrushed in magazine photos. I spent my teenage years and young adulthood agonizing over my imperfect complexion. Now, when I look back, I realize that my skin was actually as beautiful as a young girl's could be.

Read more »