Women Are Sharing Their Brutally Honest Thoughts On The Male Loneliness Epidemic

'Men failing at the system they created is something.'

I'm a Southern California-based writer on the Lifestyle team who likes to try and rank viral foods and read and recommend awesome books.

"The issue continues to be who is centered. In our society men are centered. It’s a MALE loneliness epidemic, not an epidemic of violence against women. The true epidemics are domestic violence, sexual assault, financial abuse, and female burnout from emotionally regulating ourselves AND the males in our lives.

If any of these epidemics were centered, maybe we could focus on solutions like men encouraging each other to be emotionally stable and vulnerable, and men holding each other accountable for how they treat their girlfriends, etc. Instead, we center the “male loneliness epidemic” and point to all the ways women should accommodate men, or help men, or fix men, or have sex with men.

""This is what we mean when we say patriarchy is harmful to men and women. But women can’t fix a patriarchal society. That takes men realizing the harm to everyone and believing that men and women deserve equality. In the meantime, women will continue to choose their own peace.

"and not take out their insecurities on them, and men will still act confused and say they can’t figure us out. Maybe listen? I really hope my two boys continue to be functional people who can identify and communicate their emotions in a healthy way.

" "Similar to condemning entire racial groups together, I don't think we should group all men. Women give birth to boys, so to act like the genders are somehow tribes unto themselves is ridiculous. I think there are several issues at play, and it's worth figuring them out. Blanket statements calling all men 'lazy' or 'immature' are not helpful.

Even young boys are falling behind, so there seems to be something that has gone wrong in the early stages. Rather than continue this gender vs. gender nonsense, we ought to come together and figure it out. Which is how we should address all of our societal problems.

" "I think the male loneliness epidemic is often exaggerated. I know a guy who brings up this topic every chance he gets. He also snaps sad-face selfies of himself with zero context for girls if he wants to talk. Not 'Hi, how are you?

' or 'Hey :) — just sad-face selfies signaling he's lonely and ready for attention. Manipulative. Maladaptive. Bad vibes.

We have to do research about the psychology of men struggling with male loneliness. Apart from misogyny, let's expose other reasons WHY they're lonely.

""What are their types? Unavailable women? Looking to be mothered? What are their relationships with their OWN mothers?

Fathers? What are their grooming habits? Lifestyle choices? Political views?

Are they codependent? Do they bully themselves and others? Work ethics? There's more rot here than just misogyny.

What social skills are lacking? What unrealistic expectations exist? Where did models of healthy relationships fail? What role does online socialization play?

Interesting topic.

" "Most men I see who complain about the 'male loneliness epidemic' end up saying something in the next three sentences after it that demonstrates exactly why they're lonely. The lack of self-awareness is astounding. As someone who has been around on the internet for years, this honestly just seems like re-branded incel culture.

" "It doesn't matter what's in your pants or what you do with it, because if you can't be content with your own company, well, brother, I don't know what to tell you. " "I agree that there's a general loneliness epidemic between the loss of third spaces, people constantly on devices so they never interact in public, and social media that pushes people to argue instead of bond with each other.

Men seem to feel it worse than women since they have weaker socio-emotional skills and are taught that all their emotional needs should be met by a partner . The douches in the manosphere have just made it worse.

Men need to learn how to have more emotionally fulfilling friendships and how to manage their emotions to feel better on their own.

" "I really think this so-called loneliness epidemic is a form of being anti-gay. So many men are so scared to have a male close friend because everybody will think that they're gay. Well, if you’re afraid to be close to your male friends in a non-sexual, platonic way, then you deserve to be lonely. I have no empathy whatsoever.

" "Get a friend and stop relying on a relationship to be a whole person. And that goes for men and women.

" "Gen X here, and mom of a teenage girl. I see other moms my age, and millennial moms of my daughter's friends, STILL imposing gender roles on their kids. With that said, girls are raised to be 'nice,' to constantly think about others' feelings, to pump up boys' egos, and to worry about the 'boys don't like that...

' factor. It's infuriating, and I never do that to my daughter. It's not that men are lonely; it's that girls are raised to constantly think about others' comfort. Boys are raised to think of themselves.

Combine that with a lack of face-to-face social time, and yeah, you're gonna have men who have zero social skills.

" "It all boils down to women's ability now to take care of themselves. Why would they want to be with a man who only gives them more labor? That's why the right wants to take away no-fault divorce and make women breeders again, because men refuse to work on themselves, and they don't bring anything more than money to the table.

If I can pay my own bills and I'm happy with my friends and my cats and what's in the nightstand drawer, why would I want to be with someone I have to clean up after, tiptoe around their delicate feelings so not to set them off, do the shopping, and allllll the mental and physical load of having children while he just goes to work?

" "Men never wanted the fifty-fifty; they wanted maids, mothers, nurses, and a sex worker. They barely look up from their phones when you're talking, wouldn't dare ask how you're doing, and have no clue where your spot is. And they are lonely for the same reason we choose the bear, and so FEW are getting it.

" "Their behavior toward women is why I haven't dated since 2001, and I've been MUCH happier for it. Learn to be decent humans, then you will never be lonely, because people will actually want to spend time with you.

" "Everyone's lonely, but only men are making it everybody else's problem. I'm Gen X; when I was born, women had to have a man's permission to have their own banking accounts. We're literally the first generation of women who can truly be financially independent adults. We don't *need* men, and we expect them to actually contribute something worthwhile to our lives.

To some extent, men are having tantrums because they weren't expected to bring anything to the table other than financial stability until now, and some of them can't, or won't. I do have many male friends my age who've done the work they need to be real partners, but the ones having tantrums are the loudest.

" "Men are lonely because almost nobody makes an actual living wage anymore, so they no longer have anything to offer women and give up. Women don't need men to provide a home or financial security anymore, because they can achieve both on their own. The reasons to even be in a relationship outside of wanting sex or needing emotional support no longer exist. Society is changing, and it's never going to look like it did before.

People wanting to be married or have kids have plummeted due to the lack of benefits and the extreme cost for either party.

" "Most women I know understand how they are harmed by the patriarchy, but most men I know don't have a clue how male privilege — although it is propped up by the patriarchy — harms them as well. Men with power are even worse, playing a zero-sum game by taking women's rights away, keeping wages low, and trashing the choices we make.

" Lastly:"Loneliness is definitely a real thing, especially with the new digital age, because you honestly can't make true connections online. That's more how humans are made.

However, these men think that because women reject them romantically, they're immediately the victim, and she's stuck up, and the only way they want to fix their loneliness is through romantic relationships. They don't consider actual friendships with women to be important or possible at all, which is their loss.

I don't want to be friends with any man who can only see me as a potential person to have sex with and nothing else, and no other woman does either.

"What's your POV on the male loneliness epidemic? Sound off in the comments, or you can anonymously submit your thoughts using the form below.is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.





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