Women Are Revealing The Shocking Moment They Knew Their Husband Never Loved Them

'He did and said stuff like that for the entirety of our relationship.'

I’m an award-winning writer and editor living in New York City, where I currently work at BuzzFeed as the Senior Lifestyle Editor. When you're in a relationship, it goes without saying that your partner should encourage, support, and care for you.

But unfortunately, that's not always the case. So when I saw Reddit user:"Women of Reddit, what did a man you were dating or married to say or do that made you realize he actually hated you the entire time?

" I thought I would share their answers below:“'I thought it was an unspoken agreement between us that your feelings for me were stronger than my feelings for you. '” "I took a trip home for the weekend to my family. When I got back, he wasn't home yet. He then texted me, 'I miss you when you're gone, but I can't stand you when you're here.

I'm not coming home tonight; in fact, I'm never coming home.

' He left with thattext message and never lived with me again. We were divorced six months later. That was 21 years ago, and in hindsight, it was the best thing that ever happened to me. I'm now happily married to a man who treats me like a queen every minute.

" "I got rewarded at work for being a hero and told that the bar must be set pretty low for me to get it. Also, he didn't attend my 40th birthday party, so I worked on myself and divorced him.

" "We were on a short trip, and I sent him some pictures I had taken of myself, and him and me together. He opened the text and said, 'I don't need these. I want to save space for other/better pictures.

' He did and said stuff like that for the entirety of our relationship. This happened about two and a half years into our relationship, and my dumb ass stayed another eight years.

" "I had taken a second job in a department store to earn more money so we could hopefully buy a house. My compulsive spender husband had spent every dime we had in savings. He wasn't happy about me working in a mall at night.

In expressing his concern over where I would be parking the new BMW he had just bought, he told me he would rather see me get hit over the head than have anything happen to that car.

" "He never spoke up for me with his family and didn't think twice about leaving me home alone on holidays. He genuinely thought it was the best solution.

" "We were on our first vacation together, and he did not offer to take a picture of us together or a picture of me. " “'Cuddling with you is like cuddling with a dead body. ' There were also the times I was told that no sane person could ever love me and that I would never be a priority.

Though my favorite is when I would get yelled at for being an 'emotionally abusive narcissist' by an emotionally abusive narcissist. Sadly, it took a few years after all these instances for me to realize that I really never was a priority, and was very likely just being used.

" "We were walking down a street to a fair, and he said, 'Even homely girls need love. ' He had said that more than one time to me. The last time he said it, I said, 'Even drunk, raging alcoholic losers LOOK for love,' and I turned around, went back to my car, and left him standing there! Abuse comes in many different forms.

Beware!

" "Only bought me presents that he wanted, like itchy lace lingerie and high-heeled footwear that I couldn't walk in. Weaponized incompetence: Had to be babysat and directed when doing work around the house. No initiative to figure things out on his own. He wouldn't get even a minimum-wage job to supplement the household income because he thought it was beneath him, but he thought nothing of getting my finances tied up with purchases he wanted.

For example, he bought a guitar on credit and asked me to co-sign, promising that he would make the payments, but not pay a cent. " "Fortunately, only dating. About eight months into our relationship, he told me he never enjoyed going places or doing the things we did.

Like going to a zoo, a museum, a flea market, or anything like that. Even though almost every weekend we would go somewhere that I thought was fun, and he suggested. That and he suggested we have a platonic relationship from there on out. I was so done.

" “'You’re not even my type,' my dumb ex said. This was said to me shortly after giving birth to my second child. I was depressed and couldn’t lose the weight. I was talking about my appearance to my ex.

" "I guess it was nothing super specific, but it’s the fact that whenever we were talking about my interests, he kinda acted like he was doing me a big favor, but I was supposed to be interested in whatever he talked about. Big disclaimer that we were very young at the time, and I’m sure he has the capacity to change and whatnot. But that’s disrespect, and I’m not interested in it.

" "Always pointed out negative things I was proud of. He was a complete hater of all of my achievements. Complained I expected too much out of him, like how I expected him to buy a house for us when I was the one who bought a place for us, only for him to say he didn't really like the location and then use his money to buy two hobby cars instead.

He really couldn't see me happy at all without making an effort to ruin it. I realized he was just a self-absorbed and out-of-touch asshole in general, even outside of a relationship. He would never hold the door open for anybody. People would drop things, and even if it was within reaching distance, he would never help someone.

A lady in a wheelchair was having trouble getting through a door, and he just walked right by. He was just unkind. He didn't present like an ass outwardly; if anything, he performed as a well-mannered finance bro. Good riddance.

" "The week he demanded I move from my town to his , he messaged his friends telling them the more he got to know me, the less he wanted anything to do with me. This was three months in. I ignored this HUGE red flag and moved in anyway.

Four years of my life were wasted being called fat at 55kg .

" "My first 'love' told me I was not the marrying kind because I didn’t have a relationship with my own father. Guess that made me the 'other' kind. Sigh! Fast forward, I have, in fact, been married for 30 years.

"Women, did a man you were dating or married say or do something that made you realize he actually hated you the entire time? If you feel comfortable doing so, let us know, either in the comments or in the anonymous form below: If you or someone you know is in immediate danger as a result of domestic violence, call 911.

For anonymous, confidential help, you can call the 24/7is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.





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