Women Are Calling Out The Exhausting Things Society 'Congratulates' Them For Doing

'Thanks, I’ve been stressed, not sleeping, my hair’s falling out, and my motivation to eat is gone despite constantly being hungry.'

I’m an award-winning writer and editor living in New York City, where I currently work at BuzzFeed as the Senior Lifestyle Editor. In most societies, especially in America, women are expected to do certain things at certain times, all the time.

And as a woman, myself, I can say with my full chest, it's exhausting. So when Reddit usersubreddit,"What is something society congratulates women for doing, but is actually deeply exhausting or performative?

" I thought I would share some of the top-rated answers below:"Give up her dreams and goals toward the sacrifice of raising kids. Nope. Not all of us want that. And we ain't doing that.

" "Losing weight . 'You look so great now! I wish I were as healthy as you.

' 'Thanks, I’ve been stressed, not sleeping, my hair’s falling out, and my motivation to eat is gone despite constantly being hungry. So yep, pinnacle of health.

'” "Looking after aging and struggling parents. Some cultures even say having one daughter so you have someone to look after you. It's exhausting, unfair, and dismissive.

" "Smiling or laughing at a joke that is not funny. Using a softer-sounding voice, listening to people talk about themselves.

" "I might get hate for saying this, but motherhood. I think there are a lot of women who would not have children if it weren't expected of them or if we weren't pressured to have kids. "This is reality for a lot of women and is not talked about enough.

Motherhood is hard, whether you wanted kids or not, but doing it because it was the expectation is another level. I had kids because I wanted them; my mother had kids because it was expected of her, and everyone thought she’d be happy once she had them. She wasn’t.

" "For me, it’s always looking perfectly put together. People act like it’s effortless or just 'self-care,' but I know it can take a lot of time, money, and mental energy just to keep up that image.

""My partner gets dressed, washes up, has coffee, and still has 40 minutes to fart around on his phone before work. Meanwhile, I'm still in the bathroom with irons, steamers, and pallettes of makeup, and it's exhausting. I could say no and stop doing all of that, but I've seen the research, know the office culture, and thoroughly understand that my salary will suffer if I show up putting only as much effort into my appearance as my partner does.

" "Being emotional rocks. Being emotionally supportive is necessary to have good relationships, but it's exhausting to hold space for everyone's feelings and experiences. Especially if you don't get that energy reciprocated.

"/conservative circles) are conditioned to believe their birth is 'less than' because they got an epidural or had a C-section. I’ve seen posters in women-centric subreddits having breakdowns because they had a C-section and think they didn’t have a 'true' birth, or that they missed out on some sort of bonding with their newborn. Birth is already one of the most difficult and incredible things a body can endure, and now there are qualifiers on whether yours was good enough.

Fuck right off.

" "Doing it all. Like doing 180% of the chores while also having a job, studying, and taking care of four kids. Basically being superwoman. Like, yes, that’s impressive, BUT WE SHOULDN'T HAVE TO.

" "Being a silent but dedicated supporter of a man, usually their partner, but could be anyone. I think support is necessary and valid in any relationship, but the expectation that the woman doesn’t express her needs, doesn’t ask the man for anything, and is just quiet and supportive for months or years on end feels unrealistic. It is HARD to pick up the slack physically, mentally, and emotionally when your better half is struggling.

It's important work, but I don’t think the expectation should be that the woman doesn’t say anything throughout the process. Women should be allowed to continue to reinforce boundaries and receive mutual respect while taking care of a loved one. Those things don’t just go 'on hold' while she is in caretaker mode.

" "Getting married. The whole have a big wedding. It's exhausting, it's huge, it's performative. A time-honored tradition of having your father contractually hand you over to another man.

Recognized in society as one of the biggest goals for women. Women are not celebrated when they get a degree, a better job, achieve in academics, buy a home, or get a new car; only when women do something that surrenders their time and commitment to someone else, like in a marriage.

" And finally,"Society doesn't truly congratulate women for doing anything exhausting or performative because of the double binds. They want you to be a career woman, but not too successful. They want you to be a mother, but not a stay-at-home mother or a working mother. The expectations are high, if not impossible, and no woman is the Ideal Woman because such a woman can't exist by society's design.

"Women, are there any other things society congratulates women for doing that are actually deeply exhausting or performative? Let us know what they are, either in the comments or in the anonymous form below:





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