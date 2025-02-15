Woman Withdraws Rape Lawsuit Against Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs

A woman who accused rappers Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs of raping her when she was 13 has dropped her civil lawsuit against both stars.

An Alabama woman who had accused rappers Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs of raping her when she was 13, has withdrawn her civil lawsuit against both men, according to court filings on Friday. The woman, who remains unidentified, initially filed a lawsuit against Combs in Manhattan federal court.

In December, she amended the lawsuit to include Jay-Z, whose legal name is Shawn Carter, alleging that both men attacked her in 2000 after Combs’ limo driver offered her a ride to an MTV Video Music Awards after-party. Jay-Z, who strongly denied the claims, celebrated the lawsuit's withdrawal, calling it 'a victory.' He described the allegations as 'frivolous, fictitious, and appalling.' 'The frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations have been dismissed,' Jay-Z said in a statement posted on social media. 'This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere.' Combs, currently jailed in New York, is awaiting a criminal trial on federal sex trafficking charges. He also faces multiple sexual assault lawsuits, many of which were filed by Texas attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents over 150 individuals alleging sexual abuse and exploitation by Combs.





FOXLA / 🏆 445. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

JAY-Z DIDDY COMBS RAPE ALLEGATION LAWSUIT WITHDRAWN

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jay-Z, Sean 'Diddy' Combs sexual assault lawsuit dropped by accuserThe civil lawsuit accused the rap moguls of raping a 13-year-old in 2000.

Read more »

Jane Doe drops sexual assault lawsuit against Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ CombsA Jane Doe who alleged Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jay-Z sexually assaulted her 25 years ago has withdrawn her lawsuit against them.

Read more »

Jay-Z, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sexual assault accuser drops lawsuitA rape lawsuit against Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs filed by a Jane Doe in December was dismissed Friday. The lawsuit accused the rappers of raping a minor in 2000.

Read more »

Civil case accusing rapper Jay-Z, Sean 'Diddy' Combs of raping 13-year-old girl dismissedA civil case accusing Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Shawn 'Jay-Z' Carter of sexually assaulting a then 13-year-old girl was dismissed Friday, according to a new court filing.

Read more »

Lawsuit accusing Jay-Z, Sean 'Diddy' Combs of raping 13-year-old girl quietly dismissedToday's Video Headlines: 2/14/25

Read more »

Prosecutors list two new victims, say Sean 'Diddy' Combs dangled woman off balconyIn a superseding indictment, prosecutors increased the number of alleged victims from one to three and said Combs' criminal conspiracy began years earlier.

Read more »