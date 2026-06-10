Woman with Alzheimer's Speaks Again After Psilocybin Dose

In a remarkable case, an 80-year-old woman with Alzheimer's regained her ability to speak for hours after a large dose of psilocybin. Doctors report temporary improvements in cognition, mood, and mobility, though they caution the effects are not a cure.

A woman with dementia who had not spoken more than a single syllable for years experienced a temporary return of her ability to speak after being given a large dose of psilocybin, the psychoactive compound found in magic mushrooms.

The anonymous patient, a Japanese-American woman in her 80s who had been living with Alzheimer's disease for a decade, was under the care of her family in Brazil. Her condition had progressively worsened, leaving her incontinent, reliant on others for mobility, and unable to initiate conversation. She would only utter one-syllable words and refused to engage verbally. Her cognitive decline had reached a point where she required assistance with daily activities, including dressing and walking.

Seeking an experimental intervention, doctors at the University of Sao Paulo administered a 5-gram dose of psilocybin in a controlled setting, a quantity sometimes referred to as a heroic dose. The session caused the woman to sweat profusely and experience a drop in body temperature before she fell into a deep sleep-like state. After approximately 19 hours, she awoke and began having coherent conversations that lasted for several hours.

This was a stark contrast to her previous inability to hold a conversation. Over the following days, her caregivers observed further improvements: she regained control of her bladder, could dress and walk independently, maintained eye contact, and smiled at her loved ones. A second dose of 3 grams was given a month later, during which the woman remained awake and conversational, describing vivid memories such as surfing with her son on a peaceful island.

She even spontaneously told her healthcare team that it was pleasant to come to the clinic. The doctors noted marked improvements in her facial expressivity, emotional reciprocity, spontaneous humor, and gait agility.

However, the researchers caution that this case does not indicate a reversal of Alzheimer's pathology. The improvements were temporary, and it remains unclear whether they persisted beyond the following days. The study, published in Frontiers in Neuroscience, is a single case report without measures of brain activity or cognitive testing, limiting its generalizability. The doctors suggest that psilocybin might temporarily unlock dormant abilities by altering brain connectivity and promoting neuroplasticity.

Psilocybin is currently classified as a Schedule I drug in the United States, with no accepted medical use. Yet a growing body of research, including studies from Johns Hopkins University and a 2022 trial in the New England Journal of Medicine, shows promise for psilocybin in treating depression, anxiety, and certain forms of chronic pain. Recent surveys also suggest that older adults who use hallucinogens may have fewer depressive symptoms and better cognitive function.

The authors of this case report call for systematic investigation into psilocybin's potential benefits for dementia patients, while emphasizing the need for caution and further rigorous studies





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