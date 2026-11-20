A Utah teacher is recovering after surviving a fall of hundreds of feet on Mount Timpanogos. One of her friends recounted the dramatic rescue that saved her life.

Amber Baumgartner survived a fall on Mount Timpanogos Oct. 26, sustaining serious injuries. A GoFundMe was started to help cover Baumgartner's medical expenses during her recovery.

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah schoolteacher is recovering after surviving a fall of hundreds of feet down the face of Mount Timpanogos, an accident that left her with serious injuries and required a dramatic rescue. Amber Baumgartner, an avid hiker, was descending the mountain with friends when she slipped and fell down a steep snow-covered slope on Oct. 26.

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"There wasn't a lot of snow on the trail," her friend Josh Dunn said. "We had micro spikes, felt the footing was fine. She slipped and started to slide. She was going down feet first.

" Dunn said the group had carefully prepared for the hike up one of Utah's most popular peaks, and conditions were good. The group had safely reached the summit and enjoyed lunch while taking in the views. Not long after beginning their descent, the day took a terrifying turn. Dunn heard someone screaming about someone falling.

He looked around and couldn't see anyone.

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"He also screamed, 'Amber fell,'" Dunn recalled. "I looked down. It's really an abyss. Just straight down.

" Two members of the group watched Baumgartner slide hundreds of feet down the mountain. Baumgartner later told Dunn she remembered sliding before briefly losing consciousness after striking her head.

"She knew that she was injured, significantly injured," he said. "Her foot, she jammed on a rock, and she was able to basically hold herself in that position for over an hour. " As Baumgartner waited for help, she remained curled up in the snow, trying to conserve energy and stay warm.

"I just called out to her for an hour and wanted her to know how much I cared about her and how her whole group of friends cared about her," Dunn said. "She was able to scream back. The wind was gusting at some points, and so it was harder to hear her.

" Meanwhile, the group contacted Utah County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue. Dunn said the 911 calls kept dropping due to spotty reception, but they were able to contact rescuers by text message. The team's airplane pilot located Baumgartner from the air and coordinated with the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter team to reach her.

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"She told me that when the helicopter came the first time, they got close to her and it was like kicking up rocks and then they backed off," Dunn said. "And then she thought they didn't see her. ""This man just pops up out of nowhere," he said.

"Then she knew she was rescued. She's going to remember that moment. She wanted to specifically thank that person.

""It really was a sense of relief when we saw it come in," Dunn said. "We've seen this helicopter before. Anyone who hikes here knows the search and rescue helicopters and are always wanting it to end on a on a positive note.

"One moment stands out most to Baumgartner. "She asked him something like, 'Am I going to fall? ' and he said something like, 'No, I got you,'" Dunn said. "You remember those moments the most because it's just one human to another.

" Baumgartner was flown from the mountain and transported to a hospital, where she was treated for a broken neck and a broken elbow, along with other injuries. Despite the severity of the accident, Dunn said Baumgartner's family, friends and students have rallied around her as she begins what is expected to be a lengthy recovery. Looking back, Dunn said the experience has left the group with a deep appreciation for the people who dedicate themselves to rescuing others.

Baumgartner faces mounting medical expenses as she recovers. Friends have started a **KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk. The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.