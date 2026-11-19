Haile McAnally, who said she nearly died after taking abortion pills, says mailing mifepristone to doorsteps is reckless as she urges RFK Jr. to act.

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Also read RFK Jr. Shamed by Doctors Over Humiliating Health Failure

FIRST ON FOX: A woman who said she nearly died after taking abortion pills is urging Health and Human Services Secretaryto crack down on mail-order access to the drugs, warning that shipping them directly to women's homes is"reckless" and could put more lives at risk.14 years ago, is speaking out in response to a Nov. 6 letter from Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America. The letter called on Kennedy to immediately restore in-person dispensing requirements for mifepristone while the Food and Drug Administration conducts a safety review.

"Mailing them across the country to doorsteps just as easily as you could an Amazon package is not only reckless, it puts a lot of women's lives and safety at risk," McAnally toldHHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. oversees the FDA, which is currently reviewing the safety of the abortion pill mifepristone. McAnally, who serves as communications director for the Nebraska Republican Party and works with SBA Pro-Life America on legislation, recalled her harrowing experience that she previously shared with Fox News Digital in September.

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"I had my own run-in with abortion pills 14 years ago," McAnally said. "When I took these pills at a clinic and ended up having severe side effects, I wound up alone in my bathtub, almost dying from these pills, needing a blood transfusion at the hospital. "conducted by conservative think tank the Ethics and Public Policy Center found that 10.93% of women"experience sepsis, infection, hemorrhaging, or another serious adverse event within 45 days following a mifepristone abortion.

", SBA argued that Kennedy has the legal authority to immediately suspend certain drug approvals if he determines they pose an imminent threat to public health. FIRST ON FOX: TOP REPUBLICANS TAKE ABORTION PILL FIGHT TO SUPREME COURT, CITING COERCION AND SAFETY RISKS"I just continue to urge the federal government, especially RFK Jr. and the senators … to make sure that we really think about the ramifications of letting this go through so easily," she said.

"I think we really need to put women first, women's safety first and not be so callous about this issue because it's going to be huge. Life is precious. Women's lives are precious, and women's safety deserves the utmost importance when it comes to this issue.

"filing earlier this year that it says confirms Kennedy could use that authority to reverse the Biden administration's 2023 changes allowing. The organization is urging Kennedy to reinstate the requirement that abortion pills be dispensed in person while the FDA completes its broader safety review of the drug.

"Secretary Kennedy, you possess clear statutory authority to protect women from this growing form of abuse," the letter reads. "Federal law authorizes the HHS Secretary to suspend the approval of a drug application ‘immediately’ if the Secretary ‘finds that there is an imminent hazard to the public health.

’ In a legal brief filed earlier this year on behalf of HHS and FDA, the Department of Justice confirmed with the federal district court your legal authority to immediately suspend supplemental drug approvals — which would include the Biden FDA’s 2023 changes to the Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy for mifepristone.

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"Heidi Overton looks on during an executive order signing in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C. , on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026.adds complications to the debate over abortion pill regulations, as SBA presses Kennedy to act before the FDA completes its mifepristone safety review.

Erik Baptist, senior vice president of legal strategy at SBA Pro-Life America, told Fox News Digital in a statement,"Now that the White House has pulled Heidi Overton’s nomination, we look forward to meeting with the administration’s new nominee for FDA Commissioner. We hope to secure two fundamental commitments on abortion-drug policy before the Senate proceeds with any confirmation vote.

"and protect pregnant women from predators who coerce or poison women with these drugs. And the FDA must fix its flawed safety study by obtaining robust data, increasing real-time transparency, and inviting external experts to help with this study.

" He added,"Confirmation is not a coronation. It is a time to vet nominees and seek commitments before they take office.

""We're asking that we put a stop to these mail-order abortion drugs and not only for more research into mifepristone and the side effects, but just because the recklessness and the side effects that these have," McAnally said. Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report. Rachel del Guidice is a culture reporter for Fox News covering the intersection of politics, faith, family, and American culture.