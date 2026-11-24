An Anchorage woman has been charged with third-degree assault and driving under the influence after allegedly drinking three times the legal limit before driving a car and crashing into another car. A car that held current Senator-elect Mary Peltola.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - An Anchorage woman has been charged with third-degree assault and driving under the influence after allegedly drinking three times the legal limit before driving a car and crashing into another car.

A car that held current Senator-elect Mary Peltola. Anchorage police have identified 35-year-old Melanie Ornelas as the woman who was responsible for the collision. The charging document states that on Oct. 24, around 6:55 p.m., officers responded to a multi-vehicle collision that occurred near O’Malley Road and Lake Otis Parkway. When officers arrived, they observed three vehicles involved in a collision.

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The rearmost vehicle, a 2021 Jeep Cherokee bearing license plate number JXB880, sustained the most damage and appeared to have caused the collision. That vehicle had rear-ended a 2021 Dodge Ram, driven by Conrad Kaspner and occupied by Mary Peltola and two juvenile passengers, according to the court documents. Kaspner is Peltola’s oldest son. The Kaspner/Peltola vehicle was then forced into a 2010 Ford Escape.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee was Ornelas. Officers said that could faintly smell alcohol and Ornelas allegedly had difficulty standing without swaying. Officers asked Ornelas how much she had to drink, to which she responded, “not a lot. ” Officers state that she later changed her story and told officers that she had nothing to drink that day.

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She was transported to the hospital after complaining of back pain. A warrant was obtained to test her blood, and it was determined that Ornelas had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.304, over three times the legal limit. The charging documents state that Peltola had “sustained a concussion as a result of the collision, and a large abrasion in her hairline, along with lower back and neck pain.

” Kaspner suffered “from pain to his neck from whiplash and had pain to his back and bruising and a laceration to his right shin. ” The driver in the other vehicle declined medical transport but complained of neck pain and bruising, according to charging documents.

The campaign released a statement in October saying that the collision happened on the way to the Alaska Federation of Natives Annual Banquet when her vehicle, transporting the candidate and her family, “was struck by another driver, causing minor injuries that required medical attention. ” Peltola had to cancel her Fairbanks appearance in her campaign tour, but did appear in Homer two days after the collision.

Ornelas was charged on Nov. 20 with three counts of third-degree assault and one count of Driving Under the Influence. She was released on $500 bail on Nov. 21 with the condition of not drinking alcohol and with electronic monitoring. Ornelas is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 24. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com