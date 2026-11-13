Woman who drove onto Kansas soccer field, killing 2, won’t be charged, officials say

Authorities have decided not to file charges against a woman who drove a pickup truck onto a Kansas soccer field during a youth game in October.

The Sedgwick County DA said he found no evidence of an intentional crime. A possible scenario is the driver forgot to place the truck in park and accelerated while asleep, he said.

A 6-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man were killed when a woman drove a vehicle through a youth soccer game in Wichita, Kansas, on Saturday. , will not face criminal charges, a prosecutor said, concluding that even one negligent act is not enough under state law to pursue a case of vehicular manslaughter.

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Investigators believe the 34-year-old woman failed to put the Chevrolet 1500 Silverado in park and likely put her foot on the gas pedal while taking a nap at the Stryker Sports ComplexThe windshield was covered with a sunscreen, and there were two children in the vehicle, said the report, released Thursday.

“There is no evidence to support the conclusion that she knew the truck was still in drive, or evidence to explain what motive she would have had to do so,” the report said. Wichita police detectives ran an identical test with a Chevy 1500 parked but in drive mode in the same stall, the report said, and “the truck stayed in place until the accelerator was pressed.

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” The two people killed at the scene were Cole Adrian, 6, and Nicholas Schafer, 35, both from McPherson, Kansas, police said. Ten others ranging in age from 5 to 68 were treated at area hospitals. Investigators said they interviewed more than 30 witnesses, including the driver and her two children. Another child was playing soccer at a different field.

Blood tests showed no evidence of drugs or anything that would have impaired her judgment, the report said.

“The driver, whose chair was fully reclined, told detectives she awoke to her daughters' screams, the feeling of the truck moving, and the sounds of people screaming outside the truck,” the report said. “She told detectives she was disoriented and tried and failed to depress the brake. ” District Attorney Marc Bennett listed various possible crimes that might be triggered when a person causes the death of another person.

He said none fit the soccer field tragedy, based on the investigation of what happened.