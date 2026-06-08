Woman Who Aided Abuse at Children's Home Jailed for 25 Years; Co-Abuser Given Absolute Discharge

A court has sentenced Linda Brunning to 25 years in prison for her role in the physical and sexual abuse of children at Skircoat Lodge children's home over two decades. Her accomplice, Malcolm Phillips, 93, was convicted but given an absolute discharge due to being unfit to stand trial, sparking outrage from victims.

Linda Brunning , a 66-year-old woman who dominated and abused vulnerable children at Skircoat Lodge children's home in Halifax , West Yorkshire, over a period of two decades, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The home, which Brunning helped run, operated "like a prison" where children were controlled through fear, routinely humiliated, and physically abused. These children had often been placed at the home for their own safety. Brunning assisted Malcolm Phillips, the 93-year-old head of the facility, in isolating and sexually abusing boys and girls as young as nine from the 1970s through the 1990s.

Despite his heinous acts, Phillips, who suffers from prostate cancer, was given an absolute discharge after being ruled unfit to stand trial. Judge Kirstie Watson expressed great reluctance in imposing this only available sentence, noting the seriousness of the offences for which he was convicted. A jury at Bradford Crown Court was tasked with determining whether Phillips committed the alleged acts.

After more than 25 hours of deliberation, the jury convicted Phillips of multiple sexual offences against six victims-four females and one male-between 1976 and 1994. Brunning was found guilty of restraining one boy while Phillips sexually assaulted him and of indecently assaulting another boy herself while drying him after a shower. She must serve two-thirds of her sentence in custody.

Described as a "master manipulator," Phillips, from Birmingham, had previously been jailed for seven years in 2001 for indecently assaulting eight girls at Skircoat Lodge. The sentencing hearing revealed that children were abused for almost two decades at the council-run facility, with Phillips and Brunning avoiding detection due to a "regime of fear.

" Prosecutor Michelle Colborne KC stated: "Malcolm Phillips had overall responsibility for the running of Skircoat Lodge. With that position came power. He let no-one challenge his authority. The children were placed in his trust.

He lived within the complex. This provided him unfettered access to the other rooms, including the children's bedrooms. Over two decades, Malcolm Phillips used his power to isolate specific children to use for his sexual gratification.

" Kelly Lees, 43, who was indecently assaulted by Phillips between the ages of 11 and 12, expressed that he had "abused so many children and practically got away with it. " Having waived her right to anonymity, Ms Lees said: "He should have been sent to prison. Prisons are full of shoplifters and begging and victims - women's prisons are full of victims. Why is someone who's abused children and been found guilty sitting at home, comfortable?

I can't comprehend it. He's abused so many children and practically got away with it. That's not justice.

" Brunning, from Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire, worked alongside Phillips for 16 years after becoming his assistant in 1978. Skircoat Lodge children's home finally closed in 1995 after allegations of physical and sexual abuse began to surface. The court heard that Brunning was a "fearsome character who used her size to overwhelm children" and would "jump on boys to wake them up.

" One victim recounted being punished by being thrown naked into a cold bath and occasionally passing out after being sat on by her. Ms Colborne told the court: "It is a feature of the case that the children were exploited precisely because of their vulnerabilities. The defendants told the children that no one cared about them, or that no one would believe them if they told anyone what was happening.

They were threatened that their pocket money would be withheld, which in the context of their lives was hugely important. Worse still, they were threatened with the removal of visits from family. If, as was often the case, they ran away from Skircoat Lodge, they were taken straight back by the police and accused of being troublemakers or liars.

" During the trial, Brunning sat in the dock while Phillips appeared via video link as victims delivered harrowing, often tearful, statements about their abuse. Angela Radford, who also waived anonymity, was 16 when she arrived at Skircoat Lodge in 1976. She described Phillips entering her bedroom after lights out, kissing her, and touching her under her nightie. She said he "just did what he wanted and we were powerless to stop him.

" After she ran away, police returned her and she was "labelled a liar. " Another victim detailed how children at Skircoat Lodge were "treated like slaves," subjected to relentless cruelty and exploitation within an institution that failed to protect them for nearly twenty years. The case underscores systemic failures in safeguarding vulnerable children in institutional care during that era, with perpetrators leveraging their authority to inflict profound and lasting trauma





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Skircoat Lodge Child Abuse Linda Brunning Malcolm Phillips Institutional Abuse Sexual Assault Physical Abuse Children's Home Halifax Sentencing Absolute Discharge Fear Regime

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