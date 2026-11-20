A woman turned herself in more than a year after police say she struck and killed a man in a Philadelphia hit-and-run.

on Delancey Street in the city's Cobbs Creek neighborhood, police said. Janell Page turned herself in to authorities Friday after a warrant was issued for her arrest, police said.

Page faces charges of accident involving death, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and reckless driving.in September about solving hit-and-run cases. Solving hit and runs in Philadelphia are a challenge for law enforcement, with a large number going without an arrest getting made. NBC10 Investigator David Charns has the story. Angela McDonald, McDonald-Ringgold’s mother and a retired Philadelphia police officer, has been vocal about getting justice for her son.

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She and her family have made several proposals to city and state lawmakers about amending laws to make drivers and vehicle owners more accountable. On July 31, 2025, an SUV struck 32-year-old Mark McDonald-Ringgold on Delancey Street in the city's Cobbs Creek neighborhood, police said. In September, Philadelphia police said they were finalizing a program that would offer rewards of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of people responsible for fatal hit-and-run crashes.