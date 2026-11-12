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Woman taken into custody after man found shot to death at Baytown home, police say

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Woman taken into custody after man found shot to death at Baytown home, police say
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A woman was taken into custody after a man was found fatally shot in Baytown on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Baytown Police Department.

A woman was taken into custody after a man was found fatally shot in Baytown on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Baytown Police Department. According to authorities, officers responded to the shooting at 4:50 p.m. to the 5100 block of Cinnamon.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, according to law enforcement. Police added that witnesses told investigators the suspect was inside a nearby residence. After a period of time, police said a female suspect exited the home and was taken into custody without incident.

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