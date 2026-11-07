Woman storms onto Kentucky high school football field during game and strangles player: cops

Kayla Barrett, 36, was arrested after she allegedly stormed onto a Kentucky high school football field and strangled an underage player during a game.

Kayla Barrett, 36, was arrested for allegedly strangling a Kentucky high school football player during a game on Oct. 30.

“The assault was witnessed by several individuals,” the warrant stated. “Additionally, video footage obtained by the North Laurel football program showed Barrett in the vicinity of where the alleged strangulation occurred. ” After the attack, the unidentified football player, who is a minor, had difficulty breathing and was rushed to the hospital for evaluation. Barrett was nabbed by Kentucky State Police on Tuesday and charged with second-degree strangulation, police said.

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She was booked into the Laurel County Detention Center but was later released on the condition she was “not to attend any school sporting events in this commonwealth,” the outlet reported. As the Jaguars were leading 21-12 with less than 7 minutes remaining in the third quarter, spectators from both sides stormed the playing field and had to be separated, according to the“From what I understand she ran toward the action.

And somewhere in that scuffle, she grabbed one of the Wayne County athletes by the back of the neck and began choking him and shaking him,” Monticello Assistant Chief Joshua Smith told A Wayne County High School football player was allegedly assaulted by Barrett during a clash against North Laurel High School. The game was cut short and eventually ruled as a win for the Jaguars.

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“High school athletics should be an environment where student-athletes can compete safely, without fear of violence or intimidation,” the police department said. “While emotions can run high during competitive sporting events, there is absolutely no justification forNorth Laurel Jaguars coach Steven Nelson said the team “played a good, physical game for about three quarters” but was “disappointed in the way it ended.

” “We have to do better on our end keeping emotions in check and playing the game the right way. Put it behind us and get ready for the playoffs. Go Jags,” Nelson said.