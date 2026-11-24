A motive remains unclear, though sources said it appeared to have been entirely unprovoked.

A woman was stabbed in what appeared to have been a random attack in Riverside Park on the Upper West Side. Police are searching for the alleged attacker.

NBC New York’s Ida Siegal reports. A woman was stabbed in a quiet section of an Upper West Side park in an attack law enforcement sources said was believed to be unprovoked. The 26-year-old victim was on a Riverside Park path near West 96th Street around 7:30 p.m. when she was stabbed in the right side of her torso, police said. An ambulance rushed her to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital where she was expected to recover.

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The suspect ran off immediately after. A motive remains unclear, though sources said it appeared to have been entirely unprovoked. Police have not yet said whether or not the woman was robbed or if there was an attempted sexual assault. The incident rattled some who live in the area.

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A man who regularly walks his dog in the park around the time of the alleged attack noted a lack of lighting in the park.

"It’s actually something that my girlfriend and I have been talking about a lot because, specifically in that area, the street lights have been out for a good while," said the man, who did not wish to be identified. "And so that stretch right over there, it’s been very, very dark...and with all the brush on the side someone definitely could be in there and you would never know. ”This article tagged under: