Woman splits from partner after son—then realizes she wants another baby

Sasha Goreshtein focused not on a perfect relationship, but on creating consistency and stability for her son.

A woman has shared why she chose to have a second child with her ex-partner after they split, calling it the “right choice” for her family.

After growing close quickly, she became pregnant just six months into their relationship. But by the time their son was nearing his second birthday, the couple had split and were living apart. As she approached her late 30s, Goreshtein found herself reflecting more deeply on her long-term family plans..

“I have always known I wanted two children, and I was also very aware of my age and the reality of my timeline. ” Given those considerations, she felt the most natural option was to have another child with her son’s father—who, she said, remained a committed and loving presence in their child’s life. At the same time, Goreshtein was realistic about the uncertainty of their romantic relationship, describing it as “on-and-off.

” But she drew a distinction between that and their ability to co-parent.

“I had a clear understanding that even if the romantic side of our relationship didn’t continue, we were still able to co-parent in a stable and respectful way,” Goreshtein said. “There was already a sense of trust that we would both show up for our child no matter what. ” Ultimately, her decision centered not on creating a perfect relationship, but on what she felt would offer the most consistency for her son.

“For me, it wasn’t about choosing something perfect, but about choosing what felt most grounded for my son’s future,” Goreshtein said. “I have a sister, and she’s genuinely my closest person in the world,” she said. “I can’t really imagine growing up without that kind of bond, and that was a big part of why I hoped the same for my son.

” Goreshtein also reflected on the experiences of a childhood friend who grew up as only children, particularly in more unstable family environments.

“She often said she felt very alone, like there wasn’t anyone who fully understood what she was going through within her own family dynamic,” Goreshtein said. “Hearing her perspective really stayed with me. ” While she acknowledges that every family dynamic is different, she hopes that a sibling will give her son a lasting sense of connection and support.

“Life can be unpredictable, and I thought about what would give my son the most lasting sense of connection and support in different possible scenarios,” she said. “At the core of it, it really comes back to family and that sense of having someone who is always in your corner. ” Looking back, she said the journey hasn’t been easy. There were periods, particularly during her second pregnancy, when she was navigating both physical and emotional challenges on her own.

“It was difficult,” Goreshtein said. “But it also showed me a strength I don’t think I fully recognized in myself at the time. ” Goreshtein shares her experience on Instagram . She said she shares her story to help others in similar situations feel less alone and more understood.

“When I look at my sons, I feel a deep sense of fulfillment,” Goreshtein said. “Knowing they have each other, that they will grow up with that lifelong bond is something that brings me a lot of peace. ” Her advice to others considering a non-traditional route is to focus on what works for your situation.

“What matters most is making choices rooted in love, stability and the long-term wellbeing of your children—and being willing to adapt when life doesn’t go according to plan,” she said.





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