Woman shot in West Side neighborhood, suspect detained, police say

A woman was shot Thursday after an argument in a West Side neighborhood, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

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’: SAISD police sergeant cleared in abusive 911 call case, 10 months after arrestHow high school students at San Antonio’s 3 largest districts performed in 2026 STAAR tests– A woman was shot Thursday after an argument in a West Side neighborhood, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officers arrived to find a large group of people outside, some of them armed, police said, after hearing gunshots. A 55-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the mid-torso area, police said.

She was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. 29-year-old Deion Dukes was detained at the scene, police said. Several other individuals who were found with weapons were also detained for questioning. Police said the relationship between those involved was still being determined, but preliminary information suggested the parties may have known each other. Crime Stoppers seek tips in connection with fatal shooting on East SideChristian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025.

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