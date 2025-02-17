Woman Shot in Face After Traffic Argument in Jacksonville

A Jacksonville woman is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot during a traffic altercation. Authorities detained the suspect who fired the shot.

A Jacksonville woman was shot in the face following a traffic altercation on Saturday night. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office ( JSO ) reported that the incident occurred around 10:04 p.m. in the 3000 block of Post Street. The victim, who was stopped in traffic, was approached by the suspect, who exited their vehicle and engaged in a brief argument. During the altercation, the suspect fired a shot, striking the victim in the face.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The suspect was detained by authorities. News4JAX Crime and Safety Analyst Tom Hackney emphasized the importance of de-escalation in traffic confrontations, highlighting the potential for violence when emotions run high. Hackney advised drivers to prioritize their safety by escaping the situation if possible and to be prepared to protect themselves if their lives are in danger. He stressed the unpredictability of individuals involved in traffic disputes and the potential for escalation. Hackney urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the JSO non-emergency number or CrimeStoppers





Traffic Altercation Shooting Jacksonville JSO De-Escalation Crime

