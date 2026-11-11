Woman shot, hurt in attempted robbery where man fights off 3 suspects in NE Houston, HPD says

HPD said the man and woman were inside the apartment when someone they knew knocked on the door and rushed in with two other suspects overnight.

An investigation is underway to find at least three suspects accused of an attempted home robbery in northeast Houston, where a woman was injured overnight, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officials said the incident happened at an apartment complex near Federal Road and Fleming just before midnight. Houston police said a man and woman were inside when someone they knew from across the street knocked on the door. The person reportedly asked for change before two armed suspects rushed up from the bottom of the stairs and made their way in.

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The suspects, HPD said, began demanding money before the man and the first suspect began fighting over a pistol, leading to another suspect shooting twice in the living room. The woman had been shot in the hip. Deer Park shelter-in-place lifted after hydrogen sulfide gas release at plant, city officials say The fight continued until the suspects fled with nothing, leaving behind a phone and a shoe. According to HPD, the suspects were working together and are in their mid-20s.

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