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Woman shot during east Houston home invasion robbery attempt

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Woman shot during east Houston home invasion robbery attempt
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A home invasion attempt turned into a shooting at an east Houston apartment complex, leaving a woman hospitalized, according to the Houston Police Department.

A 42-year-old woman is recovering in stable condition after being shot in the hip during an apartment home invasion in east Houston. The suspects fled the complex on foot, leaving behind shoes and a phone at the scene.

A home invasion attempt turned into a shooting at an east Houston apartment complex, leaving a woman hospitalized, according to the Houston Police Department. Lieutenant R. Willkens reported that around 11:18 p.m. on Tuesday, they were called to an apartment on Fleming Drive, located in the Northshore area north of the I-10 East Freeway. Officials said a 42-year-old woman lived in one of the apartment units with a 52-year-old man.

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A neighbor they knew lived across the street at another complex knocked on the door asking for change. Two men armed with handguns ran from the stairwell and tried to force their way inside the home, demanding money, Lt. Willkens said. A physical fight broke out when the male resident attempted to fight off the first intruder.

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During the struggle, the second gunman shot into the home, hitting the woman in the hip. The first guy who knocked on the door and the suspected shooter ran from the apartment. The male resident was still fighting the other suspect for the gun, but he also ran from the scene and dropped his shoes and phone while running. Lt.

Willkens stated they are confident in identifying the suspects using the evidence left behind. Information in this report was gathered from an OnScene TV field report detailing initial findings from the Houston Police Department's investigation at the scene.

FOX26Houston#448 in United States

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