Woman shot, critically wounded in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood

A woman was left in critical condition early Sunday after she was shot and wounded on a residential street in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

A woman was left in critical condition early Sunday after she was shot and wounded on a residential street in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood. At 3:59 a.m., the 39-year-old woman was outside in the 600 block of West Belden Avenue — between Geneva Terrace and the six-way intersection with Lincoln Avenue and Orchard Street — when she heard shots and felt pain.

The woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her body and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said. Police have not provided any information about the shooter, or a narrative of the shooting beyond the woman hearing shots and feeling pain. Ald. Timmy Knudsen issued a notice to residents of the ward, saying his office has been in contact with detectives.

Additional police patrols have been secured, Knudsen's office said. The alderman's office said anyone with information about the shooting should call Belmont Area detectives at 744-8261, email CAPS.018District@chicagopolice.org, or visit theMan shot in the wrist on St. Paul's east side, police sayShooting on San Leandro freeway leaves teen wounded, suspect on the run





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