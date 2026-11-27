A 49-year-old woman was hospitalized after being shot by a sheriff's deputy during a mental health crisis call in northwest Harris County on Thanksgiving night, according to authorities.

A 49-year-old woman was hospitalized after being shot by a sheriff's deputy during a mental health crisis call in northwest Harris County on Thanksgiving night, according to authorities.

According to HCSO investigators, the woman became verbally aggressive and exited her vehicle. Authorities said the deputy created distance as the woman continued acting aggressively. Officials said the woman then pulled out a weapon and advanced toward the deputy. When she allegedly refused commands to drop the weapon, the deputy fired, striking her in the knee area, authorities said.

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Woman hospitalized after stabbing at north Harris County strip center, HCSO saysAuthorities said deputies applied a tourniquet at the scene before the woman was transported to a hospital. She was reported to be alert after the shooting. For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic, ABC13 is now live on Disney+. Always on, always under the live tab on Disney+ and everywhere you stream.