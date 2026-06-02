Woman Shares Shocking Injury Photos From Freak Nerf-Gun Accident

A split-second incident turned into a four-month medical ordeal.

What should have been a harmless Nerf gun battle turned into a four-month medical nightmare for one babysitter.after a Nerf foam dart struck her directly in the eye while she was watching a child in January.

The dart was fired from roughly 7 to 10 feet away, but the damage was severe enough to send her to the emergency room and leave her with lingering vision problems months later. At first, Bell thought she had simply taken a painful hit to the eye. But on the drive home, she realized something was seriously wrong.

“I didn’t realize how serious it was until I was driving home and noticed the light bothered me badly, and all I could see was white/cloudiness,” Bell toldIn a TikTok video chronicling the ordeal, Bell shared a photo showing her eye red, swollen, and visibly irritated shortly after the accident. About 30 minutes later, she wrote, she could see only white from the injured eye “like a cloud was covering it.

”A woman hit in the eye with a Nerf dart says she's still suffering lingering effects from the injury months after the initial accident. As the cloudiness spread across her vision, panic set in. Bell rushed to the emergency room, where she said doctors initially couldn’t identify the problem. She was later referred to an ophthalmologist, who discovered the injury was far more serious than anyone realized.

The impact had caused significant internal damage, plummeting her vision from 20/20 to 20/70, she told the outlet. According to Bell, doctors found a hole between her iris and cornea and bruising inside her eye. The subsequent damage interfered with normal fluid drainage and prevented her pupils from returning to equal size. Photos posted by Bell showed the alarming progression of the injury.

In several images, her pupil appeared dramatically enlarged, swallowing most of the iris and giving her eye a startling appearance. Doctors prescribed steroid eye drops along with medication intended to help restore her pupils to the same size, she told the outlet. The treatment worked—at least partially. Within a few weeks, Bell said her vision had largely returned to normal, but the recovery was far from immediate.

Roughly a week after the accident, Bell started a new job while still dealing with the injury. One photo included in her TikTok showed her noticeably enlarged pupil staring back at the camera as she navigated her first days at work. Sarah Bell said her vision began to return after a few weeks, but her pupillary size difference was still present.

“I’ve still got one pupil .6 mm bigger than the other but vision is 20/20,” she wrote in response to commenters who assumed her eye had fully healed. Aside from the glaring visual difference to her eye, Bell said she continues to experience irritation months later. Despite the frightening ordeal, Bell has resisted calls from commenters urging her to take legal action against the family of the child who fired the dart.

“The kid genuinely sorry. He dropped the gun immediately,” she wrote, later adding that after an apology from the boy’s parents, she didn’t have the heart to tell them how severe the injury became. Bell appears to be taking the experience in stride. Tagging Nerf in the post, she joked: “@nerf love you still don’t worry just with goggle now.

”on its packaging, which informs users on how to “avoid eye injury” by urging them to wear protective eyewear and specifically cautions against aiming at a person’s eyes or face.





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