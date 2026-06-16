Woman sexually assaulted, robbed while jogging in Chicago park, police say

A woman was sexually assaulted and robbed at Rainbow Park in the city's South Chicago neighborhood over the weekend, Chicago police said.

Police were seen patrolling Rainbow Beach Park and the nearby beach following a violent assault that has left regular visitors shocked. For many, the walking path in the heart of the park is known as a place of serenity.

But that sense of calm has been shaken after a Saturday morning attack near the 3100-block of East 79th Street. Chicago police said the assault happened just after 6 a.m. A 44-year-old woman jogging on the path in the early morning light was attacked from behind by a man, who threw her to the ground and sexually assaulted her. Police said the offender also stole the victim's phone before running off.

"This is such a peaceful trail. This is a peaceful beach, and so now you've got to think twice about that," said Airregina Clay, who was at the park.

"I'm shocked. I am hurt by that. I am saddened by that," she said. Suspect asks teen for help with car, sexually assaults her in Arlington Heights parking lot: police "It's very shocking to hear, you know, very disappointing that you can't enjoy yourself in open nature and community," said Laketrius Guidry.

Despite the attack, many visitors said they still view the park as a welcoming space. The path, steps from the beach and views of the skyline, continues to draw people.

"I honestly feel really safe here, and it's a big park, and it's the city, so things are going to happen," said Marion Brown. "Just like letting my friends know and people know, like hey, just be mindful," said Clay. He's described as a man in his 30s, approximately 5-feet, 8-inches to 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and short black hair, with a medium build, police said.





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