Woman sexually assaulted on Bristol Township trail; police seeking information

A woman was sexually assaulted Saturday afternoon while walking along the Delaware Canal Towpath, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Tuesday, June 9, 2026 4:33AMA woman was sexually assaulted Saturday afternoon while walking along the Delaware Canal Towpath, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Employees at a nearby pizza shop said the victim ran inside to call 911 and was later taken to a local hospital.

Police said the woman did not know the man who assaulted her, but released no additional information about the suspect. People at a more populated trailhead near Grundy Park said the area where the assault occurred is not as safe.

"It gets a little treacherous back there. Not a lot of people go back there," said Darryl Lamb of Bristol.

"It's scary. I got kids out here. I have family, I don't want to ever see anybody get hurt out here," Lamb said of the assault.

"It's not an area I would travel alone. I would have a few people with me or my dog for protection," she said.

"Growing up in this area, it was a carefree time; we were riding bikes and jumping on the ramps, fishing, all the things. But it's now a whole entire family event to feel safe," the woman said. State police are asking anyone with information about the assault to contact Pennsylvania State Police Troop M.





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