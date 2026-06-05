Woman seriously injured in Greenlawn shooting; suspect arrested in Westchester County

Investigators say a man shot the 40-year-old victim on Leigh Street. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A 40-year-old woman was seriously injured after being shot during what police described as a domestic incident early Thursday morning on a residential street in Greenlawn.

The shooting occurred at approximately 1 a.m. on Leigh Street. Suffolk County police say the victim was shot by a man who fled the scene. New Rochelle Police Department arrested Eric Giovanni Whilby, on Pelham Road in New Rochelle at 8:40 a.m.Neighbors said they were awakened by the sound of a gunshot and soon discovered a chaotic scene outside.

“I heard everyone was crying and I thought something bad happened. Something bad just happened,” the neighbor said.

“I ran outside to see what happened and what I saw was this poor woman,” she said. “I saw blood. That’s why I went outside to give first aid if she needed CPR or something because I thought she was dead, to be honest. ” Emergency responders transported the victim to a hospital, where she was treated for serious injuries.

Neighbors said police remained on the block for hours following the incident, with part of Leigh Street cordoned off as investigators processed the scene.

“We’ve had the police here before but never nobody getting shot or anything like that,” resident Gerard Johnson said. “I got anxiety for everybody, not only me, for my neighbors too,” the anonymous resident said. “I don’t want that guy to come back. ” “It’s a good neighborhood,” said Salman Majid, the son of a nearby resident. “You never want to hear something like that happening. ”





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