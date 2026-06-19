Woman Seriously Injured After Falling Telegraph Pole at Train Station in South Wales

A woman remains seriously injured in hospital after she and another woman were struck by a falling telegraph pole at a train station in South Wales. Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to Pontyclun railway station on Thursday afternoon after a telegraph pole collapsed in the station car park, trapping two women beneath it. The pole was carrying live electricity cables when it fell. Both women were taken to the University Hospital of Wales, where one continues to receive medical treatment, and the other has since been discharged. A spokesperson for South Wales Police said that the incident occurred at 12:50pm on Thursday June 18 at the car park of Pontyclun train station. The spokesperson added that the telegraph pole, which had live electricity wires, fell on the two women in the car park of the Pontyclun railway station. Pontyclun is an unstaffed station on the South Wales Main Line, serving routes between Cardiff and Maesteg, as well as some services between Cardiff and Swansea. The incident highlights the importance of maintaining and inspecting telegraph poles to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future. The exact cause of the pole's collapse is still under investigation, but it is believed that strong winds may have contributed to the incident. The area has been cordoned off while the investigation continues, and the public is advised to avoid the area until further notice. The South Wales Police and other emergency services are working together to determine the cause of the incident and to prevent similar accidents from happening in the future. The community is in shock following the incident, and many people are offering their support and well wishes to the injured woman and her family. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of being vigilant and taking necessary precautions to prevent accidents and injuries.

A woman remains seriously injured in hospital after she and another woman were struck by a falling telegraph pole at a train station in South Wales .

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to Pontyclun railway station on Thursday afternoon after a telegraph pole collapsed in the station car park, trapping two women beneath it. The pole was carrying live electricity cables when it fell. Both women were taken to the University Hospital of Wales, where one continues to receive medical treatment, and the other has since been discharged.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said that the incident occurred at 12:50pm on Thursday June 18 at the car park of Pontyclun train station. The spokesperson added that the telegraph pole, which had live electricity wires, fell on the two women in the car park of the Pontyclun railway station. Pontyclun is an unstaffed station on the South Wales Main Line, serving routes between Cardiff and Maesteg, as well as some services between Cardiff and Swansea.

The incident highlights the importance of maintaining and inspecting telegraph poles to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future. The exact cause of the pole's collapse is still under investigation, but it is believed that strong winds may have contributed to the incident. The area has been cordoned off while the investigation continues, and the public is advised to avoid the area until further notice.

The South Wales Police and other emergency services are working together to determine the cause of the incident and to prevent similar accidents from happening in the future. The community is in shock following the incident, and many people are offering their support and well wishes to the injured woman and her family. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of being vigilant and taking necessary precautions to prevent accidents and injuries.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the public will be updated as more information becomes available. The South Wales Police and other emergency services are working together to determine the cause of the incident and to prevent similar accidents from happening in the future. The community is in shock following the incident, and many people are offering their support and well wishes to the injured woman and her family.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of being vigilant and taking necessary precautions to prevent accidents and injuries





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Falling Telegraph Pole Train Station South Wales Emergency Services Investigation

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Two Women Injured by Falling Live Telegraph Pole at Pontyclun Railway StationA serious incident occurred at Pontyclun railway station in South Wales when a telegraph pole carrying live electricity cables collapsed in the car park, trapping two women underneath. One woman remains in serious condition in hospital, while the other has been discharged. Emergency services, including an air ambulance, responded promptly. South Wales Police are investigating the cause of the collapse, raising questions about infrastructure safety and maintenance. The unstaffed station serves key routes between Cardiff, Maesteg, and Swansea.

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