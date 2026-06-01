Woman Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of 4-year-old Son

A woman in Missouri has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her ex-boyfriend's 4-year-old son, who was in her care at the time of the killing. The woman was babysitting the child while his father was at work and initially told police that the child had disappeared from the home at night. However, an investigation revealed that she was responsible for the child's death.

A woman in Missouri has been sentenced to life in prison after she pleaded guilty to the 2018 murder of her ex-boyfriend's 4-year-old son, who was in her care at the time of the killing.

The boy, Darnell Gray, vanished on October 25, 2018, from his family's home in Jefferson City, Missouri. A search effort was launched, and his remains were found five days later. The woman, who was babysitting the child while his father was at work, initially told police that the child had disappeared from the home at night.

However, an investigation revealed that she was responsible for the child's death. She was sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years for second-degree murder, abuse of a child, and abandonment of a corpse. In a separate incident, a 71-year-old woman in Georgia was arrested in connection with the murder of a 3-year-old boy, who was fatally shot at an apartment in Atlanta. The woman, Barbara Edwards, was identified as a babysitter for the child, Armani Lyons.

A mother in Georgia was also arrested and charged with the murder of her two sons, who were killed years apart. The mother, Dakota Taylor, allegedly admitted to holding her sons' nostrils closed, causing their deaths. She was arrested in November 2025 after authorities from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) came to believe that she murdered her 8-month-old son, Caleb, earlier that year





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Murder Child Abuse Abandonment Of A Corpse Second-Degree Murder Georgia Bureau Of Investigation

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