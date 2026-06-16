Woman's 'visceral hatred' for summer due to reverse seasonal affective disorder

A woman has spoken out about her 'visceral hatred' for summer due to her reverse seasonal affective disorder (SAD). Charlotte Pennington, a 26-year-old debt specialist advisor, suffers from increased anxiety, mood deterioration, and insomnia as the warmer months approach.

Charlotte Pennington, a 26-year-old debt specialist advisor, has a visceral hatred for summer due to her reverse seasonal affective disorder (SAD). She suffers from increased anxiety, mood deterioration, and insomnia as the warmer months approach.

Pennington's symptoms are a result of the light and heat of the season, which disrupt her sleep-wake cycle and hormonal regulation. She has not received a formal diagnosis despite telling her GP about her condition, as they believed summer SAD only affects people who suffer low mood in winter. Clinical psychologist Adriana Kober explains that summer SAD is a recognised and treatable mood disorder influenced by complex biological and psychosocial factors.

Kober notes that while 80 to 90 per cent of SAD cases follow the winter pattern, one in ten people experience the summer variant. Dr Jon Van Niekerk, chair of the faculty of general adult psychiatry at the Royal College of Psychiatrists, agrees that summer SAD is a valid condition.

He states that the exact reasons for the condition are not fully understood but may relate to disruption of sleep patterns, changes in circadian rhythms, heat, humidity, and longer daylight hours affecting mood regulation in vulnerable individuals. Charlotte's symptoms worsen from March and April, with her anxiety and depression suddenly getting much worse. She notices things getting easier in October, with the sun setting earlier and the colder air making her feel much better.

In winter, she feels happier and more inclined to socialise. Adriana Kober notes that the key to recognising summer SAD is a clear change in mood, energy, and sleep, with symptoms that recur at the same time each year and interfere with daily life, work, relationships, and wellbeing. Charlotte's struggles with sleep in summer are exacerbated by the bright light and late sunsets, making it difficult for her to fall asleep and stay asleep.

She believes that increased light levels may be part of the trigger for her summer SAD, particularly contributing to disrupted sleep. Light is the primary environmental cue that synchronises circadian rhythm and regulates hormonal systems linked to mood stability, explains Kober. Changes in daylight can affect sleep patterns, energy regulation, and emotional balance, with longer daylight hours potentially suppressing melatonin production later into the evening and disrupting sleep cycles





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Summer SAD Reverse Seasonal Affective Disorder Mental Health Anxiety Depression Sleep Disorder Circadian Rhythm Hormonal Regulation

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