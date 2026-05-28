Woman’s vile act caught on camera at Santa Ana Chiptole

A Southern California woman is being wanted by police after a shocking act in a Chipotle was caught on camera.

The Hispanic woman was wearing a black t-shirt with black pants featuring white polka dots, police believe she is between 18 and 25 years of age.

A Southern California woman is being wanted by police after a shocking act in a Chipotle was caught on camera. A local woman was caught violently hurled a bowl of food at an employee on May 12 at the Chipotle in Santa Ana, California, located on the 1300 block of W. 17th Street, according to Santa Ana Police.

The unidentified woman got into a verbal altercation with a Chipotle employee, which lead to the woman throwing the bowl of food at her and leaving the scene. Anyone who has any information about the food-hurler’s identity is asked to call Santa Ana Police’s Specialist C. Rodriguez at 245-8403. The Santa Ana Police Instagram post on the matter resulted in dozens of comments, many of which made light of the situation.

One user writing, “she ain’t have to do that,” while another said, “they always skimp you out at that chipotle. I’ve always held back from doing this. ”This Chipotle location was just the latest to make headlines for the restaurant chain, following a bizarre altercation in Washington D.C. last week. It’s unclear if any of the teens invovled in the brawl were arrested by authorities or not.

A Southern California woman is being wanted by police after a shocking act in a Chipotle was caught on camera. A local woman was caught violently hurled a bowl of food at an employee on May 12 at the Chipotle in Santa Ana, California, located on the 1300 block of W. 17th Street, according to Santa Ana Police.





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