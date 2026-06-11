Woman's Story of Weight Loss Jabs Addiction and Recovery

Hayleigh Davis's story serves as a stark warning about the easy access to powerful medications like weight-loss jabs and the influence of diet-drug culture on those desperate to slim down further. Despite being clinically underweight and suffering from severe side effects, she remains in denial about her disordered eating.

The psychiatrist standing beside Hayleigh Davis’s hospital bed did not sugarcoat her words.

‘You have anorexia nervosa and if you don’t start eating, we will have to section you. Otherwise you will die,’ she told the mother of four, who had been blue-lighted to hospital by ambulance, weighing 6st with dangerously low blood pressure and a rampant urinary tract infection (UTI). Just 14 months earlier, Hayleigh, 37, weighed more than 14st and was so worried about being clinically obese that, like 1.6 million others in the UK, she had begun using weight-loss jabs.

In little over a year, she had swung from one extreme to the other, having lost 8st – more than half her bodyweight. Hayleigh’s story serves as a stark warning about how easy access to these powerful medications is being abused. Not to mention the pernicious influence of diet-drug culture on those desperate to slim down ever further.

‘The jabs transformed my life, shut off the food noise and made it so easy to lose excess weight I’d been carrying around for ten years mostly due to multiple pregnancies,’ says Hayleigh. ‘For so long I’d been disgusted with my size 18 frame and could hardly bear to look in the mirror. ‘But even as a size 4 I didn’t feel skinny, so hearing the doctor’s words were very upsetting and frustrating.

I kept trying to tell the staff I didn’t have anorexia, I was just addicted to the jabs.

‘They said I had developed an eating disorder while using them, and, if I didn’t get it under control, I risked social services getting involved, and losing my kids. ’ Hayleigh Davis now weighs 6st 4lb and has a body mass index (BMI) of 17.2 at 5ft tall Even now, Hayleigh remains in denial about her disordered eating – despite the warnings of family, friends and health experts.

She does, however, admit that months after starting the jabs, her shrinking figure started to feel ‘addictive’. She began doubling up on injections and going several days without eating at all. Now banned from using the jabs, but with a body mass index (BMI) of 17.2 at 5ft tall, she is clinically underweight.

Yet when she studies her reflection, she still sees ‘chubby thighs, a flabby belly and chunky arms’, an image that bears no resemblance to the reality of her skeletal 6st 4lb frame.

‘I’m sharing my story because I want to raise awareness,’ she says. ‘The jabs are great for many people, but they’re far too easily available, without medical guidance. If there had been any sort of check-ups along the way, I’d never have been able to stay on them as long as I did.

‘My body is so weakened it’s unable to carry more children, which is not a problem for me but would be a tragedy for a younger, childless woman. My gallbladder and kidney are damaged and my hair is falling out in clumps. All because I abused the jabs. Even the start of Hayleigh’s story is deeply concerning.

In an initial application for a Wegovy prescription, she admitted to having experienced bulimia as a child – and was rejected and told to consult her GP. But Hayleigh, a single mum and mortuary technician from Tidworth, Wiltshire, merely reapplied to the same outlet, omitting this detail – and the prescription was duly filled in November 2024. Over the next three months, she lost almost 2st before plateauing at 12st 6lb, sharing her frustrations with her 300,000 TikTok followers.

Then in the next highly dubious twist to this salutary tale, Hayleigh was approached by a weight-loss company last year offering a sponsorship deal – she would be given free Mounjaro for posting promotional content and sharing discount codes. Suppliers often sponsor influencers sharing their weight-loss journey in return for them promoting the company’s online consultation and prescribing services. This is one way of getting around strict UK rules about not advertising prescription-only medication directly to consumers.

And, had Hayleigh stuck to using just the pens they supplied and stopped taking it once she’d achieved a healthy BMI, this may have turned out to be a happy partnership. Hayleigh started off on the lowest dose, 2.5mg, and worked her way up to 10mg – the highest is 15mg – over the next four months.

‘I loved that the weight was just falling off me, at a rate of about a stone a month,’ says Hayleigh. ‘After a couple of months, however, I started to worry that I might plateau again and decided the solution was to jab twice a week, instead of once. ’ This goes against guidelines from the makers Eli Lilly and the NHS, which strongly advise against injecting more than once a week.

More frequent use causes the medicine to build up in the body, drastically increasing the risk of severe side-effects. Hayleigh’s recklessness was a clear sign of her growing addiction to the effects of the drug





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