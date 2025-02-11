Woman's Husband 'Unaware' of Coworker's Alleged Marriage Sabotage

A Reddit post detailing a woman's concerns about her husband's close relationship with a female coworker has sparked widespread discussion. The woman claims the coworker's actions are deliberately undermining her marriage, but her husband remains oblivious.

A woman has sought advice from internet users after a series of unsettling incidents involving her husband's female colleague. The Reddit post, captioned 'My husband doesn't see how his 'work wife' is trying to destroy our marriage,' has garnered 9,300 upvotes. The 31-year-old woman, identified as u/Honeybellmama, referred to her husband as Mark, 32, and the coworker as Sarah, 30.

She explained that the issues began three years ago when they invited Sarah to their barbecue, a decision they quickly regretted. \'She spent the entire time making backhanded comments about everything from my career ('Oh, you're just a yoga instructor? How … peaceful.') to my cooking ('I guess not everyone can master basic seasoning.'),' she shared. 'The real problem is that Mark thinks she's 'just being funny.'' More recently, in January, Sarah threw away his anniversary mug because it 'clashed with the office aesthetic.' The wife recounted, 'When I got upset, Mark said I was being too sensitive and that 'Sarah just has high standards for office decor.' IT WAS A MUG WITH OUR WEDDING PHOTO ON IT.' \ The wife compiled a list detailing Sarah's actions that had caused her distress: 'She scheduled a 'mandatory' work dinner on our anniversary.' 'She convinced Mark not to take a promotion because it would mean working with a different team.' 'She posts daily photos of them together with hashtags like #WorkPowerCouple and #WorkSpouse.' 'She tells everyone at their office that she 'takes better care of him than I do.' 'She changed his coffee order and now tells everyone she 'trained him right.' The wife lamented that the most disheartening aspect was Mark's obliviousness to Sarah's behavior, and he was taken aback when she suggested marriage counseling. The breaking point came when she stopped by his office to surprise him with lunch on his birthday and discovered Sarah had bought him a cake addressed to her 'work hubby.' 'This woman is trying to destroy my marriage while my husband stands there grinning like it's all some big joke. What do I do? Divorce seems extreme, but I'm running out of options here,' she wrote. Newsweek reached out to u/Honeybellmama for comment. We were unable to verify the details of the case.





