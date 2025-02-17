Woman's Hilarious Trick to Keep Dog From Touching Public Restroom Floor Goes Viral

A TikTok video of a woman keeping her Shih Tzu out of public restroom germs has gone viral. The dog patiently waits inside her purse, hanging off the door hook. While some find it amusing, others point out the valid concerns about restroom hygiene.

A woman from Houston, Texas, has gone viral on TikTok with a hilarious trick to keep her dog from touching the floor in public restrooms. In the video shared on Monday, the woman's Shih Tzu, Tippy, can be seen stuffed inside her bag, hanging off the coat hook on the door, patiently waiting for his owner to finish his business. 'Pov: mom doesn't want me touching the restroom floor,' reads the overlay text on the video. A caption adds: 'He's just a baby.

' Newsweek reached out to the TikTok user, @stilljaqui, for comment via TikTok comments but could not verify the details of the story. While this may seem like an extreme solution, the poster has a point. Web MD states that public restrooms can harbor a variety of bugs, including streptococcus, staphylococcus, E. coli and shigella bacteria, hepatitis A virus, the common cold virus, and various sexually transmitted organisms. However, the medical website also adds that if your immune system is healthy and you practice basic hygiene like washing your hands, you shouldn't worry too much. Most viruses, including cold germs, tend to die rapidly. Washing your hands can significantly reduce the risk of getting infections from public restrooms. Although 95 percent of people say they wash their hands after using a public toilet, a recent survey study found that only 67 percent actually do. Even those who do wash their hands may be doing it wrong. The National Health Service of the United Kingdom shared a hand-washing guide, breaking down the process into easy steps. To start, wet your hands with water, then apply enough soap to cover your hands and rub them against each other. Clean both hands between the fingers and fingertips, then rub the back of your fingers against your palms. After you have scrubbed every single inch of your hand, rinse it off completely with water, and then dry it off, preferably with a disposable towel. Use the towel to turn the water off to avoid touching the tap. The video quickly went viral on social media, receiving over 877,000 views and more than 204,000 likes on TikTok. One user, Microsoft 365, commented: 'He's so nervous about the strength of the hook.' Cosmiconsciousness posted: 'I do the same thing. I feel absolutely Looney Tunes because she goes potty outside on the grass dirt and sidewalk where people walk.' Shorty added: 'I don't even want to touch the floors and I got shoes on!





Newsweek

