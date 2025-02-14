Woman's Hilarious 'In Loving Memory' Slack Farewell Goes Viral

Alexandra Dye, a former art director, left her job with a memorable prank, changing her Slack profile picture to a photo of herself with angel wings and a 'In loving memory' banner. Her humorous farewell video has garnered millions of views and sparked conversations about creative ways to bid farewell to workplaces.

A Brooklyn woman named Alexandra Dye made a memorable exit from her advertising agency job by changing her Slack profile picture to a photo of herself with angel wings and a 'In loving memory' banner. Dye, 28, who worked as an art director, shared her prank in a TikTok video that has garnered over 1.9 million views. Dye explained that she wanted to leave a lasting impression after seeing coworkers' Slack pictures turn grey when they departed, often marking an abrupt and unsettling end.

Inspired by the somber nature of these departures, Dye decided to inject some humor into her exit. She used Photoshop to create the humorous profile picture, which was met with laughter from her former colleagues.Dye's video resonated with viewers on TikTok, who shared their own lighthearted farewell stories. Some changed their email signatures to humorous farewell messages, while others opted for more creative approaches like creating custom emojis or updating their Slack statuses with tombstones. Dye expressed her delight at the video's success, stating that it provided a much-needed dose of levity and humor in a sometimes overly serious work environment.





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Humor Workplace Culture Slack Farewell Tiktok Viral Humor Workplace Culture

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

