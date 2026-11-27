Police are investigating after a woman's body washed ashore in Newport Beach on Thursday.

Details were scarce late Thursday on the case. The “identity and circumstances of the dead body are currently under investigation,” Newport Beach Police Department Lt.

Court Depweg said in a statement. Lifeguards called police to report the body on the beach near 34th Street around 12:45 p.m., police said. The body appeared to be that of an adult female who “was washed up out of the ocean,” police said. Newport Beach police and the Orange County Coroner Division are investigating.

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Although the circumstances around the death are unclear, Newport Beach is one of a number of coastal Southern California communities that have been battling king tides and high surf that have caused hazardous beach conditions. Officials have warned of huge waves,Fedor Zarkhin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He joined its Fast Break team from the Oregonian, in Portland, Ore. , and previously worked at the Palm Beach Post.