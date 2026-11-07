Woman's body found naked, covered in stab wounds in Queens storefront: Police sources

The store where the woman was found appeared to advertise massages. Residents who live nearby said it used to be a skin care clinic until it closed several years ago.

The store where the woman was found appeared to advertise massages. Residents who live nearby said it used to be a skin care clinic until it closed several years ago.

A woman was found s tabbed to death inside a Flushing storefront that locals said hadn’t been in business in years. The victim was found naked and face down, with stab wounds to her head and all over her body. NBC New York’s Melissa Colorado reports. A disturbing discovery shocked a quiet Queens neighborhood as a woman's body was found naked and covered in stab wounds inside a business, according to police.

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Street and Depot Road in Flushing, law enforcement sources said. The woman was face down and had been stabbed in her head and all over her body. The store appeared to advertise massages. Residents who live nearby said it used to be a skin care clinic until it closed several years ago.

"It was empty and now they have started a business since like a few months and we were not sure what kind of business they were doing," Tayyab Ubaidi. "We never saw someone to go in for skincare. " Law enforcement sources said they were looking to track down a suspect they described as a bald, heavy-set man wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and construction boots.

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The Department of Buildings' website lists an open complaint against the address that was filed on Thursday, alleging the business was an adult establishment that had been violating zoning laws. From Jamaica to Astoria to Flushing to Sunnyside and all points between, NBC New York covers Queens news, weather, traffic and more.

"That business is always like closed, because all the windows are shut and it stayed like that for many years," said Minah Lee.