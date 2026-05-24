Woman's Body Found in Public Toilet Near Historical Landmark in Banbury

A woman's body was found in a public toilet near the Banbury Cross, a 16-metre neo-Gothic monument in Banbury, Oxfordshire, prompting a police investigation into the unexplained death. The police have launched an appeal for information to help identify the woman and determine the cause of her death. Anyone with information is urged to contact Thames Valley police on 101 quoting reference 43260255904.

A woman's body was found in a public toilet near a historical landmark in Banbury , Oxfordshire , yesterday as police launch a probe into the unexplained death .

The woman's body was discovered in a toilet near the Banbury Cross, a 16-metre neo-Gothic monument in the market town. Officers cordoned off the lavatories located on West Bar Street on May 23 at 8.20am and have since launched an investigation into the woman's death. The woman has not yet been identified and the Police are treating the death as unexplained. Thames Valley police are appealing for anyone with information that might aid their investigation to get in touch.

The woman's body was found in a public toilet on West Bar Street near the 16th century Banbury Cross on May 23 The woman has not yet been identified and the police are treating the death as unexplained. A police spokesperson said: Officers attended the public toilets on West Bar Street, close to the Banbury Cross, and sadly found the body of a woman.

We are still in the initial stages of this investigation, and the woman has not yet been identified. If anyone has any information regarding this unexplained death, please make contact with us on 101 quoting reference 43260255904. The Banbury Cross was erected in 1859 to celebrate the wedding of Queen Victoria's eldest daughter and is located on a roundabout in the centre of town. The monument also inspired the nursery rhyme Ride a cock-horse to Banbury Cross





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Woman Body Found Public Toilet Banbury Oxfordshire Unexplained Death Thames Valley Police

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