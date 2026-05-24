Woman's Body Found in Banbury, Oxfordshire Public Toilet as Police Probe Unexplained Death

A woman's body was found in a public toilet near a historical landmark in Banbury, Oxfordshire, on May 23, as police probe into the 'unexplained death'. The woman's body was discovered in a toilet near the Banbury Cross, a neo-Gothic monument in the market town. Officers cordoned off the lavatories, and the death is being treated as 'unexplained'.

A woman's body was found in a public toilet near a historical landmark in Banbury , Oxfordshire , on May 23, causing a police probe into the ' unexplained death '.

The woman's body was discovered in a toilet near the neo-Gothic Banbury Cross monument, a 16-metre neo-Gothic monument in the market town. Officers cordoned off the lavatories located on West Bar Street as the case is under investigation. The woman has not been identified and the death is being treated as 'unexplained'. Thames Valley police are asking for any information that might aid their investigation





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Banbury Oxfordshire Public Toilet Historical Landmark Police Probe Unexplained Death Banbury Cross Neo-Gothic Monument Investigation Umbrella Term Public Lavatory Clearing A Mess Historical Crime

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