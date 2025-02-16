Woman's 30 'Micro-Retirements' Transform Her Life, Fuel Her Global Travels

Lauren Kirby, 21, took 30 'micro-retirements' to travel the world, saving over $12,500 and visiting 30 countries. This trend has inspired others, particularly Gen Z, to prioritize travel and personal growth.

A young woman who has taken 30 'micro-retirements' to travel all over the world said these experiences have transformed her from a shy, retiring teenager into a confident, self-assured woman. Lauren Kirby, 21, a childcare worker, said she's saved over $12,500 to travel to 30 countries since she started working at age 18, news agency SNWS reported. So far, she’s visited Portugal, Mexico, Estonia and the U.S., among other countries, and she even lived for six months in Australia, she said.

These 'micro-retirements' have made her better at her job, the British woman said, because she’s been able to pick up childcare techniques from different cultures, such as taking children out for walks during all seasons throughout the year. Micro-retirements have become a trend on TikTok, SWNS noted, with Gen Z workers taking periodic breaks from their careers to pursue other interests. Kirby, who is from Maidstone, Kent, told SWNS, 'Once you go on a micro-retirement for the first time, it literally changes your life.' 'It’s all well and good for older generations to travel once they hit retirement age. But, even though it sounds very morbid, you never know if you’re going to get there.'When she took her first micro-retirement from work at age 18, she returned a totally different person, she said. 'Now, I’ve hit 30 countries, and I’m working my way through the rest.' She said that, at age 18, after she saw an advertisement on TikTok for a childcare rep, she decided to go for it and flew out to Corfu, Greece, for three months. A travel company paid for her accommodations, flights, food and bills, she said. It also paid her minimum wage, or $988 a month. It meant she was able to save $3,130. She used that money to fund her travels to Portugal, Finland and Mexico. In 2023, she took a part-time job in a nursery closer to her home. She then saved up her long weekends and annual leave to travel to 26 additional countries. She said she even flew out to the East Coast of Australia in March 2024 and stayed until September — for which she saved $5,000. 'I went out there, worked the first five months at a resort, then spent a month traveling,' she said. 'With the money I’d earned, I could just quit — and saw all the highlights of the East Coast, like Sydney and Byron Bay.' Kirby said it was the COVID lockdowns that inspired her to take regular 'micro-retirements.' She said she saw how quickly everything closed down. 'Things can change in the blink of an eye.' She feared she might never be able to go abroad again when the borders closed, she told SWNS — and said that even now she thinks about how 'things can change in the blink of an eye.' She said that among today's younger generations, 'there’s a lot more knowledge now of moving abroad, temporarily, to work — and taking advantage of this.' She said that being well-traveled has benefited her in her work. She's been able to bring back different cultural childcare techniques to work in the U.K., she said. For example, in Australia, she saw the benefits of bringing young children outside for 30-minute walks in all sorts of weather — and now she encourages her U.K. class of kids to do this, too





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MICRO-RETIEMENTS TRAVEL YOUNG ADULTS PERSONAL GROWTH GEN Z CAREERS GLOBAL EXPERIENCES

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woman uses 'micro-retirements' for travel, changes her life in the processA childcare worker from the U.K. who is only 21 has already been to 30 countries as a result of her resourceful use of the 'micro-retirement' travel trend.

Read more »

After Early Menopause, Micro Habits Help Woman Lose 50 PoundsStart TODAY trainer Ngo Okafor shares exercises to help you build lower body and upper body strength to conquer the month of February with 28 days of workouts.

Read more »

Woman Shoots Boyfriend After Discovering Messages from Another WomanA woman in northwest Harris County, Texas, is accused of killing her boyfriend after finding messages from another woman on his phone. She allegedly confronted him before shooting him multiple times at an apartment complex. The woman was arrested and charged, and during her court appearance, she was reprimanded by the magistrate judge for an outburst.

Read more »

Silverhill Woman Arrested for Stealing $20,000 From Daphne Elderly WomanA Silverhill woman has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly Daphne woman while pet sitting. Lori Nicole Smith replaced the stolen cash with fake money, but the homeowner discovered the fraud after finding a fake $100 bill. Smith confessed to the crime and has been released on bond.

Read more »

Hollywood's Dubious Retirements: From Diaz to Carrey, Stars Love the AttentionThis article satirizes the trend of Hollywood stars announcing their retirement only to return shortly after. It uses examples of Cameron Diaz, Jim Carrey, and Daniel Day-Lewis to highlight how these pronouncements often seem more about generating publicity than a genuine exit from the industry.

Read more »

The Undertaker Praises John Cena's Farewell Tour: A Potential Game-Changer for Wrestling RetirementsJohn Cena's farewell tour is generating significant buzz in the WWE world. Even legends like The Undertaker are taking notice. The Undertaker praises Cena's approach, contrasting it with his own quieter exit. He believes Cena's year-long celebration is a potential model for future wrestling retirements.

Read more »