Woman Reveals Return to Cigarette Smoking After Five Years Nicotine Free

A mother admits to restarting smoking cigarettes after a five-year break, citing midlife rebellion and the thrill of secrecy over vaping trends.

A woman has publicly confessed to returning to cigarette smoking after maintaining a smoke-free lifestyle for nearly five years. The admission marks a significant personal setback for the mother, who describes the experience as one of the most humiliating incidents in her life. She detailed the awkward purchase of Camel Blue cigarettes at a local newsagent in south London, where she felt conspicuous among customers accustomed to vaping culture.

Nighttime Ritual Behind Garden Bush

The writer now maintains a strict nocturnal routine to hide her habit from her husband and daughter. She wakes half an hour earlier than the rest of her household to sneak into the garden for a solitary smoke. She stands shivering in a dressing gown behind a bush to avoid being seen by neighbors, fearing they would judge her character.

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After each session, she washes her hands, brushes her teeth, and takes a shower to eliminate any trace of the smell before rejoining her family. She counts down the minutes until her husband and daughter leave the house so she can resume her secret ritual. This elaborate deception underscores the intense shame she associates with the habit.

Summer Vacation Triggered Relapse

The author attributes her relapse to a specific incident during a holiday in Greece during the summer. While on the beach in full relaxation mode, she asked for a drag from her husband's cigarette packet after dinner. He refused, which only heightened her desire to smoke that evening.

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When he went to the toilet, she took the opportunity to steal a cigarette from his pack. She excused herself for an evening walk and found herself back in full-blown addict mode. She describes feeling like she was lying, thieving, and sneaking around in the dark just to get her fix.

Fear of Judgment and Vaping Culture

Upon returning to the UK, she confided in a friend who reacted with disappointment and moral judgment. The friend seemed more sympathetic toward alcohol or drug relapses, viewing them as attempts to numb pain, whereas she viewed smoking as purely foolish and polluting.

The author also rejected the suggestion to switch to vaping. She finds the widespread social acceptability of vaping unappealing. Recent statistics indicate that more people in the UK now vape than smoke, making the habit open and accessible. She feels sorry for vapers who spray strawberry perfume to mask their habits instead of dealing with the consequences of their choices.

Secretive Nature Drives Addiction

For the author, the primary appeal of smoking is the secrecy and the thrill of doing something hidden from the public. She misses the excitement of spritzing perfume to cover the smell and creeping into dark corners to indulge. She believes that if she started vaping, she would lack the motivation to ever stop due to its open acceptance.

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Now that she has made her confession public, she states she has no choice but to stop smoking again. She compares her midlife rebellion to other women in their 40s who might have affairs or wild nights out, noting that her act is merely a furtive fag behind a bush on the local common.