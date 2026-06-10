Woman on trial for murder of ex-boyfriend she beat to death on toilet; body hidden for 11 months

Cheryl Downs admits killing Robert Kellett but claims self-defence amid a history of alleged abuse and controlling behaviour. His body was found in a tarpaulin after an 11-month search.

A 66-year-old woman is on trial for the murder of her 62-year-old ex-boyfriend, whom she beat to death while he was on the toilet. The victim, Robert Kellett, was reported missing and his body was discovered 11 months later, wrapped in a tarpaulin in the bathroom of the home he had shared with the defendant, Cheryl Downs, in High Wycombe .

The prosecution alleges the killing was the culmination of a long-standing, deeply troubled relationship characterised by Downs' volatile personality, financial control, lies, and conflict. Kellett had moved out but was still providing financial support when he visited for a weekend in October 2024 and was attacked. He died from repeated blows to the head with a heavy implement, causing multiple skull fractures.

At the time of the attack, he was on the toilet and then lay incapacitated and helpless on the floor. The defendant admits she killed Kellett but claims self-defence or diminished responsibility due to her mental state. She has also pleaded guilty to preventing a lawful burial and attempted fraud. Psychologists identified narcissistic and psychopathic traits in Downs.

The victim had reportedly feared for his safety and had contacted police repeatedly about her behaviour from 2010 onward, with the last report just five days before his death. Downs had been arrested multiple times for assaulting Kellett but he never pressed charges. After the murder, she moved his car from outside and refused police entry when they investigated his disappearance.

The body was only found 11 months later by a teenage lodger she arranged to move in, who discovered a terrible smell and the remains in September 2025. The prosecution suggests Downs wanted the body found and used the lodger to that end. The day after the killing, she used Kellett's card to buy wine and cigarettes. Neighbours reported her for verbal abuse and night-time screaming.

One couple sold their home to escape her, and as they left, Downs shouted a threat. The trial at Aylesbury Crown Court is continuing





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Murder Trial Domestic Abuse Self-Defence Claim Body Hidden Relationship Violence Diminished Responsibility High Wycombe

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