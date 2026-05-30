Woman named Fortune wins fortune on lottery scratch-off

Fortune has already claimed the prize and chose a lump-sum payment.

A New York woman named Francine Fortune is living up to her last name after winning a $1 million prize on a lottery scratch-off ticket.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Fortune has already claimed the prize and chose a lump-sum payment. After required taxes and withholdings, she received $416,325, lottery officials said.

The winning ticket came from the New York Lottery’s $5 50Xtra scratch-off game, which has overall odds of 1 in 4.12. A woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of a Walmart in Seguin, according to police.

Seguin policA 17-year-old led a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on a chase near Manor Thursday before crashing into another vehicle, seriously injuring the otherNFL legend Tom Brady celebrated the grand opening of his collectibles business’s newest location in downtown Austin on Wednesday. A Buda man was arrested on Wednesday after Kyle police say he was reselling an "alleged human skull" on social media.

Sean Edward Shymkiw, 24, was booked into HaThe last day of school at Austin ISD marked a bittersweet goodbye for families at 10 campuses set to close ahead of next school year. Trustees voted in November





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